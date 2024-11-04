Fans eagerly awaited Neymar’s return to the pitch after more than a year sidelined, but his comeback for Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League against Esteghlal FC was cut short. The Brazilian star was forced to exit after just 29 minutes due to a potential new injury.

Al Hilal triumphed 3-0 over Esteghlal, with Neymar starting on the bench to manage his recovery. Entering in the 58th minute, Neymar initially energized the crowd. However, by the 87th minute, he appeared to feel pain in his right leg (opposite from the leg that suffered the ACL and meniscus injury) and signaled to be substituted.

The incident occurred when Neymar stretched to reach a through-ball from teammate Marcos Leonardo, extending his right leg before landing awkwardly. The immediate pain seemed centered in his hamstring, suggesting a possible muscle strain.

Neymar was able to leave the field under his own power, showing clear that the injury might no be that severe. However, the cameras captured a frustrated and angered Neymar, showing his disappointment with this unexpected setback.

Several reports had suggested Neymar might rejoin the Brazil national team for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but this latest situation could delay his return. He is expected to undergo medical evaluations to assess his recovery period. Al Hilal’s next AFC Champions League match is set for November 26, potentially giving Neymar crucial time to recover.

Neymar’s unlucky run with injuries

It has been 380 days since Neymar last appeared on the field. His previous injury, sustained during a game against Uruguay, resulted in a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee, sidelining him for over a year. Given the injury’s severity, Al Hilal omitted Neymar from the Saudi Pro League roster this season.

His highly anticipated return came two weeks ago, where he played 13 minutes in a 5-4 Champions League victory over Al Ain. Head coach Jorge Jesus has carefully managed Neymar’s reintegration, using him off the bench to minimize risk. Yet, in Monday’s match against Esteghlal, Neymar had to leave the pitch after just 29 minutes due to this latest injury concern.

Neymar described his time out of the pitches as painful. “What I love most in life is playing football. I suffer with each day I stay away. This is what hurts me the most,” said in a video for his agency NR Sports. Though today’s setback may be less severe, it is undoubtedly another blow to Neymar’s resilience and drive to return to peak form.