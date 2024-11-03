Rodri is a top target for Real Madrid, who aim to continue assembling a star-studded squad. The club now wants to add the Manchester City midfielder who recently won the Ballon d’Or.

According to DefensaCntral, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez envisions a team brimming with superstars, and Rodri is the latest target, following the arrival of Kylian Mbappé this season. However, securing the Spanish midfielder from Manchester City would require Real Madrid to raise €130 million (his release clause).

To fund the transfer, Florentino Pérez reportedly plans to sell Aurélien Tchouaméni. Several clubs have already expressed interest in the 24-year-old Frenchman.

Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2022 for a hefty €80 million. Just over two years later, his time at the Bernabéu appears to be ending. His current market value is around €100 million, meaning Real Madrid could generate substantial funds from his sale.

Liverpool is one of the most interested clubs, having almost signed Tchouaméni in 2022 before his move to Real Madrid. Another interested party is Arsenal, though their interest is less significant than Liverpool’s.

With the club having passed on Martín Zubimendi last summer and Rodri potentially joining Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, Tchouaméni’s departure to Liverpool seems increasingly likely.

Rodri: Close to the Bernabéu?

While the disappointment over Vinicius Jr. not winning the Ballon d’Or lingers, Real Madrid is already strategizing to sign Rodri. The Manchester City midfielder’s recent success with Spain at the Euros is not the only factor; Real Madrid also needs to fill the void left by Toni Kroos’s retirement.

While Manchester City will likely be reluctant to sell Rodri, who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, the pursuit underscores the club’s need for midfield reinforcements.

The Enzo Fernández option

Another player linked to filling Kroos’s spot is Enzo Fernández. He’s recently clashed with Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, losing the captaincy and being benched on multiple occasions.

Real Madrid, willing to offload Tchouaméni, could offer up to €100 million for Fernández, who shone with Argentina during their World Cup triumph in Qatar.