‘A player can’t win titles alone’: France great Claude Makelele explains the one thing Jose Mourinho could change for Kylian Mbappe

Many have voiced their opinions on Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid, but former France player Claude Makelele has offered one of the more interesting responses. With Kylian Mbappe continuing to carry enormous expectations for both club and country, the French legend believes the Portuguese manager could have a major influence on the superstar’s future.

Mourinho’s return to Madrid comes at a critical moment for the Spanish giant. After two consecutive seasons without a major trophy, the club has turned to one of the most decorated and controversial coaches of the modern era, hoping he can restore a winning mentality and guide a talented squad back to the summit of European soccer.

Los Blancos officially confirmed Mourinho’s appointment on a contract running until June 2029, marking a dramatic return more than a decade after his first spell at the Santiago Bernabeu ended in 2013. The Portuguese coach previously led the club between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup while helping the club re-establish itself among Europe’s elite. His first tenure was defined by fierce competitiveness, memorable clashes with rivals, and a relentless pursuit of success.

Club president Florentino Perez made Mourinho a central figure in his vision for the future, pushing strongly for the appointment after another disappointing campaign. The expectation is that the 63-year-old boss will begin work when the pre-season starts in July, with significant changes already planned both on and off the pitch.

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Many supporters believe the coach’s return could provide the spark Madrid desperately needs. Others question whether the explosive personality that characterized his first spell will once again create tension inside the dressing room.

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Why Mbappe remains at the center of attention

Regardless of who occupies the manager’s office, much of the spotlight naturally falls on Mbappe. The France captain remains one of the biggest stars in world soccer and enters every season carrying expectations that few players have ever experienced. Every goal, every missed chance, and every trophy pursuit becomes front-page news.

For many observers, Mbappe’s challenge is no longer proving his talent. Instead, it is maintaining elite performances while dealing with constant scrutiny and pressure from supporters, media, and opponents alike. That reality is exactly why Makelele believes Mourinho’s arrival could be significant.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

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Makelele reveals how Mourinho could help

Speaking about Mourinho’s influence, Makelele suggested that the Portuguese coach possesses qualities capable of helping not only Mbappe but the entire squad reach another level.

Rather than focusing purely on tactics, the former France international emphasized leadership, unity, and collective responsibility. “He’s a spectacular kid, but the fans also have to help, the club has to help, and his teammates too,” Makelele explained to Bolavip.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder stressed that soccer remains a team sport, regardless of how talented an individual player may be. “He has to understand how to play with his teammates because a player can’t win titles alone.”

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Makelele then revealed why he feels Mourinho could be the ideal figure to create that environment. “I think that can change with Mourinho, right? It can change by pushing all the players to play well together and fight for the shirt.”