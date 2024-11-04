Real Madrid‘s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, downplayed the significance of the Ballon d’Or results for Vinicius Junior amid the severe weather affecting the Valencia region.

As he addressed reporters at Real Madrid’s training facility in Valdebebas, Ancelotti stressed that the current situation in Spain overshadowed soccer discussions. The DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) storm has swept through much of the Valencia region, leading to at least 200 fatalities and leaving thousands affected by extensive material losses.

With forecasts predicting further rain in the coming hours, the state of alert remains high. Ancelotti expressed his deep concern about the situation ahead of their UEFA Champions League match at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

“Talking about soccer right now is challenging. I don’t feel like discussing the game; tomorrow’s match is special for me, and I would love to focus on it, but out of respect for all those affected, I’ll keep my comments brief,” Ancelotti stated on Monday.

“Preparing for a soccer match under such circumstances is incredibly difficult. Your mind is distracted by the news you hear, read, and see—the situation is terrible. We’ll prepare because it’s our professional duty, but our aim is to play and win because that’s our responsibility,” the Italian remarked, referencing the upcoming matchup against AC Milan in the group stage.

Despite the focus on the events in Valencia, Ancelotti was asked about the controversial Ballon d’Or decision that overlooked Vinícius Júnior: “Vinícius is sad, not because of the Ballon d’Or but because, like all of us, he is aware of the situation in Valencia. Vinícius has trained well and in normal circumstances, just like everyone else.”

Ancelotti was also questioned about being named the Best Coach in the World, an accolade he could not accept because Real Madrid decided against traveling to Paris: “The Ballon d’Or is behind us. Congratulations to the winners, and regarding my award, it was effectively given on June 1 when we won the Champions League.”

Ancelotti on suspension of Valencia vs. Real Madrid and Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano

“In the world of soccer, everyone was clear about this; nobody wanted to play, and it seemed like the right decision. However, we aren’t the decision-makers,” Ancelotti noted in response to LaLiga’s choice to continue with matches despite the situation in Valencia.

When will Valencia vs. Real Madrid be played?

Due to scheduling conflicts, particularly for Real Madrid, the Valencia vs. Real Madrid match might take place in February. Before that, Ancelotti’s team has no weekdays available due to commitments in the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup, and FIFA international dates.