Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Moises Caicedo in the starting XI: Confirmed lineups for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in 2026 World Cup Group E match

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Moises Caicedo of Ecuador.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesMoises Caicedo of Ecuador.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador clash on Sunday, June 15, in Matchday 1 of Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field, now known as Philadelphia Stadium. With high stakes for both nations, Moises Caicedo has been included in the starting lineup for Ecuador.

Caicedo is starting against Ivory Coast. The Chelsea midfielder is fully fit and has been training alongside his teammates throughout the camp, with head coach Sebastian Beccacece having made the deliberate decision to hold him out of the pre-tournament friendlies to eliminate any risk of injury.

Les Elephants arrive in excellent spirits following a pre-tournament run that included wins over Scotland and, most impressively, a 2-1 upset of France. After missing the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Ivory Coast are focused on a clear objective: becoming the first iteration of this generation to advance past the group stage in a World Cup.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Ecuador, meanwhile, come in off friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Guatemala, less demanding opposition than what the Ivorians faced, but the South Americans enter with genuine ambition. A second-place finish in the CONMEBOL qualifiers has set expectations high for what could be their deepest run in World Cup history.

Sebastian Beccacece, Head Coach of Ecuador interacts with Pedro Vite and Moises Caicedo of Ecuador.

Sebastian Beccacece, Head Coach of Ecuador interacts with Pedro Vite and Moises Caicedo of Ecuador.

Group E already taking shape

Sunday’s match arrives with Group E already off to a dramatic start. Germany opened the group on a stunning note, crushing Curacao 7-1 to immediately establish themselves as a dominant force in the bracket.

Advertisement
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Who will be the referee for the 2026 World Cup Group E match?

see also

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Who will be the referee for the 2026 World Cup Group E match?

Ivory Coast will face Germany next after this opener, followed by Curaçao in the final group game, making a positive result against Ecuador all the more important for their momentum. Ecuador’s path takes them to Curacao after Sunday, before a final group stage showdown with Die Mannschaft.

Confirmed lineups for Ivory Coast and Ecuador

Ivory Coast’s confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Yahia Fofana; Guela Doue, Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Yan Diomande, Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Bazoumana Toure; Nicolas Pepe, Elye Wahi.
Head coach: Emerse Fae.

Ecuardor’s confirmed lineup (3-4-3): Hernan Galindez; Joel Ordoñez, William Pacho, Piero Hincapie; Alan Minda, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, John Yeboah.
Head coach: Sebastian Beccacece.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Second half commences at Philadelphia Stadium! (0-0)

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Second half commences at Philadelphia Stadium! (0-0)

Ivory Coast and Ecuador are clashing for Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup Group E, in a must-follow game with our liveblog coverage.

Ivory Coast 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Ivory Coast 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Full preview of Ivory Coast for the 2026 World Cup, including squad breakdown, key players, and tactical analysis of their chances.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Who will be the referee for the 2026 World Cup Group E match?

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Who will be the referee for the 2026 World Cup Group E match?

Ivory Coast and Ecuador will be clashing for Matchday 1 of Group E, with Francois Letexier assigned as the referee for the 2026 World Cup match.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Ivory Coast and Ecuador are scheduled to meet in their FIFA World Cup group-stage opener. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo