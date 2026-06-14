Moises Caicedo in the starting XI: Confirmed lineups for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in 2026 World Cup Group E match

Ivory Coast and Ecuador clash on Sunday, June 15, in Matchday 1 of Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field, now known as Philadelphia Stadium. With high stakes for both nations, Moises Caicedo has been included in the starting lineup for Ecuador.

Caicedo is starting against Ivory Coast. The Chelsea midfielder is fully fit and has been training alongside his teammates throughout the camp, with head coach Sebastian Beccacece having made the deliberate decision to hold him out of the pre-tournament friendlies to eliminate any risk of injury.

Les Elephants arrive in excellent spirits following a pre-tournament run that included wins over Scotland and, most impressively, a 2-1 upset of France. After missing the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Ivory Coast are focused on a clear objective: becoming the first iteration of this generation to advance past the group stage in a World Cup.

Ecuador, meanwhile, come in off friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Guatemala, less demanding opposition than what the Ivorians faced, but the South Americans enter with genuine ambition. A second-place finish in the CONMEBOL qualifiers has set expectations high for what could be their deepest run in World Cup history.

Sebastian Beccacece, Head Coach of Ecuador interacts with Pedro Vite and Moises Caicedo of Ecuador.

Group E already taking shape

Sunday’s match arrives with Group E already off to a dramatic start. Germany opened the group on a stunning note, crushing Curacao 7-1 to immediately establish themselves as a dominant force in the bracket.

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see also Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Who will be the referee for the 2026 World Cup Group E match?

Ivory Coast will face Germany next after this opener, followed by Curaçao in the final group game, making a positive result against Ecuador all the more important for their momentum. Ecuador’s path takes them to Curacao after Sunday, before a final group stage showdown with Die Mannschaft.

Confirmed lineups for Ivory Coast and Ecuador

Ivory Coast’s confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Yahia Fofana; Guela Doue, Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Yan Diomande, Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Bazoumana Toure; Nicolas Pepe, Elye Wahi.

Head coach: Emerse Fae.

Ecuardor’s confirmed lineup (3-4-3): Hernan Galindez; Joel Ordoñez, William Pacho, Piero Hincapie; Alan Minda, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, John Yeboah.

Head coach: Sebastian Beccacece.

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