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Why Richarlison is missing the 2026 World Cup for Brazil

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Richarlison of Brazil applauds fans
© Getty ImagesRicharlison of Brazil applauds fans

Richarlison’s absence from Brazil’s FIFA World Cup squad has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the tournament, with Carlo Ancelotti opting for a different direction as the five-time world champion prepares to chase a long-awaited sixth title. The decision has surprised many supporters, especially given the forward’s history with the Selecao and his memorable performances on soccer’s biggest stage.

Brazil arrives in North America carrying enormous expectations despite a turbulent road to qualification. Under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, the national team hopes to end a 24-year wait for a World Cup triumph, but the Italian coach has already shown he is willing to make difficult decisions in pursuit of that goal.

The Selecao remains the most successful national team in World Cup history, having lifted the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. However, despite regularly entering tournaments among the favorites, Brazil has not reached a World Cup final since defeating Germany in Yokohama in 2002.

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Recent tournaments have brought disappointment. Quarterfinal exits in 2018 and 2022 extended the drought, while memories of the devastating 7-1 semifinal defeat to Germany in 2014 continue to linger.

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Ancelotti, the first foreign coach to lead Brazil at a World Cup, believes he has assembled a squad capable of competing with the best. Speaking ahead of the tournament, the Italian expressed confidence in his players: “I have a very talented squad. I’m convinced we’re going to have a great World Cup.”

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Why Richarlison was left out

After Ancelotti completed his 26-man roster, the reason for Richarlison’s absence became clear. The Brazil coach chose to prioritize younger attacking options and players he believes better fit the team’s tactical direction. Emerging talents such as Endrick and Rayan earned places in the squad, while veteran star Neymar was also included despite concerns over his fitness.

The decision marked a significant change for a player who was once considered one of Brazil’s most important attackers. Richarlison was the Selecao’s leading scorer at the 2022 World Cup and produced one of the tournament’s most memorable moments with his stunning bicycle-kick goal against Serbia.

richarlison brazil

Richarlison of Brazil celebrates a goal

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However, several reports suggested that his international performances after Qatar failed to reach the same level, while competition for attacking places became increasingly fierce. Ancelotti ultimately decided that other forwards offered greater tactical flexibility and longer-term potential.

Competition for World Cup spot reached new levels

Brazil’s attacking depth made selection one of the toughest tasks facing Ancelotti. The squad features established stars such as Vinícius JuniorRaphinhaGabriel Martinelli, and Neymar, while younger players like Endrick have continued to strengthen their case through impressive club performances. With only a limited number of places available, several recognizable names were destined to miss out.

Vinicius Raphinha Paqueta Neymar brazil

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Neymar after scoring

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Richarlison found himself on the wrong side of that battle despite a respectable campaign at club level. While he remained a dangerous attacking presence, reports indicated that the coaching staff believed Brazil’s future would benefit from giving opportunities to younger forwards who could develop into key figures over the coming years.

The decision was particularly notable because of Richarlison’s relationship with Ancelotti. The pair previously worked together successfully at Everton, leading some observers to expect the striker would receive a place in the squad.

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