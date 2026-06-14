Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Tunisia 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

Follow us on Google!
Ellyes Skhiri #17 of Tunisia speaks to teammate Mohamed Hadj Mahmoud.
© Vaughn Ridley/Getty ImagesEllyes Skhiri #17 of Tunisia speaks to teammate Mohamed Hadj Mahmoud.

Tunisia arrives at the 2026 tournament aiming to break a long-standing barrier.
The North African nation has competed in six previous global tournaments but has never advanced past the group stage. Heading to North America, the Eagles of Carthage bring an elite defensive record from their qualification campaign.

They navigated their regional group without conceding a single goal. While their defensive structure is formidable, questions remain about their attacking output against higher-level opposition.

This preview explores how their sturdy tactical setup, the leadership of coach Sabri Lamouchi, and a challenging group-stage draw will shape their summer campaign.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Team profile

CoachSabri Lamouchi
CaptainEllyes Skhiri
NicknameEagles of Carthage
FIFA ranking45th
ConfederationCAF
GroupGroup F
Best World Cup resultGroup stage
World Cup appearances6
Last World Cup appearance2022

How Tunisia play

Tunisia prioritizes defensive stability and structural discipline over expansive attacking soccer.

Under Sabri Lamouchi, the team operates primarily out of a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, or 4-4-1-1 formation. They rely heavily on a compact low block to frustrate opponents.

Out of possession, the Eagles of Carthage maintain a rigid shape. Midfielders like Rani Khedira and Aïssa Laïdouni provide relentless energy to disrupt passing lanes. This conservative approach limits clear-cut chances for the opposition, making Tunisia incredibly difficult to break down.

Advertisement

However, their reliance on defensive solidity often leaves them isolated in the attacking third.

The team depends on quick counterattacks and individual moments from younger creative players like Ismaël Gharbi and Elias Achouri. Because these attackers lack prolific goal-scoring records, creating sustainable offense remains a significant hurdle.

Sabri Lamouchi: The coach behind Tunisia

Lamouchi took charge of the Tunisian national team in January 2026, bringing extensive international experience to the role.

The former French international enjoyed a stellar playing career with clubs like Auxerre, Monaco, and Inter Milan. Transitioning to the touchline, Lamouchi has managed teams ranging from Nottingham Forest to Rennes.

Advertisement

Crucially, he already possesses global tournament experience, having led the Ivory Coast during the 2014 competition in Brazil. This background gives him a clear understanding of the unique pressures involved in a summer tournament.

Lamouchi demands tactical discipline and rapid transitions from his squads. His pragmatic leadership and ability to organize a resolute defense will dictate how Tunisia handles the elite opposition waiting in North America.

Key player: Ellyes Skhiri

Ellyes Skhiri serves as the heartbeat of the Tunisian midfield. The 31-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt veteran provides essential defensive coverage and leadership as the national team captain. Skhiri operates primarily as a defensive or box-to-box midfielder.

Advertisement

He excels at reading the game, registering 25 interceptions in the Bundesliga last season. His elite stamina allows him to cover massive distances, compensating for a relative lack of straight-line speed.

By anchoring the midfield, he grants the team’s creative players the freedom to take calculated attacking risks.

Tunisia’s road to the 2026 World Cup

Tunisia delivered a masterclass in defensive organization during their qualification campaign. They topped CAF Group H with an unbeaten record of nine wins and one draw. The Eagles of Carthage collected 28 points and achieved a staggering feat by not conceding a single goal across ten matches.

Advertisement

They scored 22 times, with Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane leading the charge with four goals. His 90th-minute winner away against Equatorial Guinea served as the defining moment of the cycle, breaking their closest rival’s resolve.

This dominant qualifying run highlighted their defensive perfection, though replicating that impenetrable form against global powerhouses will be their ultimate test.

Tunisia’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

Tunisia faces a daunting challenge in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden. This quartet represents one of the most difficult groups in the entire competition.

Advertisement

The Netherlands enters as the clear favorite, presenting the most challenging matchup for the North African side. Japan and Sweden both possess dynamic, high-scoring attacking units capable of dismantling deep defensive blocks. To survive, Tunisia must rely on their trademark defensive resilience to frustrate these technically superior opponents.

Readers looking to follow every match involving Tunisia can also check our complete Tunisia TV schedule for the latest broadcast and streaming information.

Tunisia squad for 2026 World Cup

Player (Position)Club
Sabri Ben Hessen (GK)Étoile du Sahel
Aymen Dahmen (GK)CS Sfaxien
Mouhib Chamakh (GK)Club Africain
Dylan Bronn (DF)Servette
Ali Abdi (DF)Nice
Yan Valery (DF)Young Boys
Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida (DF)Espérance de Tunis
Omar Rekik (DF)Maribor
Adem Arous (DF)Kasımpaşa
Raed Chikhaoui (DF)US Monastir
Moutaz Neffati (DF)IFK Norrköping
Montassar Talbi (DF)Lorient
Hannibal Mejbri (MF)Burnley
Rani Khedira (MF)Union Berlin
Hadj Mahmoud (MF)Lugano
Ellyes Skhiri (MF)Eintracht Frankfurt
Anis Ben Slimane (MF)Norwich City
Ismaël Gharbi (MF)FC Augsburg
Khalil Ayari (FW)Paris Saint-Germain
Elias Saad (FW)Hannover 96
Hazem Mastouri (FW)Dynamo Makhachkala
Mortadha Ben Ouanes (FW)Kasımpaşa
Elias Achouri (FW)Copenhagen
Sebastian Tounekti (FW)Celtic
Firas Chaouat (FW)Club Africain
Rayan Elloumi (FW)Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Advertisement

Final word on Tunisia

Tunisia enters the 2026 World Cup as a massive underdog in a highly competitive group. Their flawless defensive record during qualification provides a sturdy foundation, ensuring they will not be easily overrun. However, their distinct lack of attacking firepower remains a critical vulnerability.

Surviving Group F demands more than just defensive resilience; it requires scoring goals against elite competition. A realistic expectation sees the Eagles of Carthage battling hard but ultimately struggling to secure the victories needed to advance past the opening stage.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Sweden and Tunisia will square off in their FIFA World Cup group-stage opener on Matchday 1. Here's everything you need to know to watch the action live in the United States.

Sweden 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Sweden 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Full preview of Sweden for the 2026 World Cup, including squad breakdown, key players, and tactical analysis of their chances.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Second half commences at Philadelphia Stadium! (0-0)

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Second half commences at Philadelphia Stadium! (0-0)

Ivory Coast and Ecuador are clashing for Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup Group E, in a must-follow game with our liveblog coverage.

Why Sergio Ramos is missing the 2026 World Cup for Spain

Why Sergio Ramos is missing the 2026 World Cup for Spain

Spain will mount their 2026 World Cup campaign in North America without their most capped player in history, as legendary defender Sergio Ramos is no longer part of the international setup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo