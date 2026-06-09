Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly emerges as a Real Madrid target in a €60M post-2026 World Cup move

Real Madrid have decided to appoint José Mourinho as the new leader of the sporting project. Since his arrival, they have already strengthened their defense with Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries. However, Los Blancos appear to be looking for more reinforcements in that area, as they are reportedly targeting Nico Schlotterbeck once again. To convince him, they are preparing an offer worth €50–60 million after the 2026 World Cup.

According to BILD, José Mourinho is closely monitoring Schlotterbeck’s future, as he is very fond of the defender’s profile for the back line. Despite recently renewing his contract with Borussia Dortmund, he reportedly has a release clause worth between €50–60 million that applies to Real Madrid and Liverpool. Therefore, the Spanish side could move forward with a deal for him after the 2026 World Cup.

Despite Antonio Rüdiger renewing his contract, Los Blancos could view Nico Schlotterbeck as a safe long-term investment, hoping he can eventually take over his role and lead the team. However, he would have to rotate minutes with Huijsen and Konaté, which could make him hesitate about the move. In addition, the 26-year-old star could be tempted by Liverpool, where he could become an undisputed starter.

After losing Konaté on a free transfer, the Reds could push strongly to sign Schlotterbeck. Alongside Virgil van Dijk, the German defender would be key to rebuilding the team, as Giovanni Leoni and Jérémy Jacquet are still quite young. However, he does not appear to be in a hurry to decide his future, meaning both Real Madrid and Liverpool will need a strong proposal to convince him.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Schlotterbeck’s arrival may complicate Real Madrid’s defense rotation

Even though David Alaba left as a free agent, Real Madrid still have numerous defenders in their squad. José Mourinho can count on Raúl Asencio, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and Dean Huijsen in the team. Therefore, Nico Schlotterbeck may not have much room to become an undisputed starter, having to rotate to gain playing time. In addition, they would need to let at least one defender leave.

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As one of the best defenders in Europe, Schlotterbeck would arrive as an undisputed starter alongside Ibrahima Konaté. As a result, Militão, Rüdiger, and Huijsen would have to compete for a place in the defensive line. This would create a major dilemma for Mourinho, who would need to rotate his star defenders. Because of this, the German defender could decide to remain at Borussia Dortmund, where he is an undisputed starter.