Get all the info you need for where and when to watch the Oranje with our Netherlands National Team TV schedule.

Widely considered to be one of the historically strongest national teams in the world, the Netherlands have competed in eleven World Cup finals, though they have never won the tournament (they are, however, three-time runners-up). The “total football” era of the 1970s led by the legendary Johan Cruyff was perhaps the golden age for the program, but they’ve remained consistently strong in the decades since, including winning the European Championship in 1988.

After finishing second and third in 2010 and 2014 respectively, the Dutch failure to qualify for Russia 2018 was stunning. With a bit of a chip on their shoulders, the Netherlands advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022. They fell to eventual champions Argentina on penalty kicks in one of the most memorable games of the tournament.

Netherlands National Team TV Schedule and Streaming links

First game: April 30, 1905 (Win vs. Belgium in Antwerp)

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Best World Cup finish: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

Best European Championship Finish: Champions (1988)



Social Media:



Where can I watch the Netherlands match?

Fans of the Dutch are happy to see the Netherlands back in the World Cup. For Americans with a connection to the famous orange kit, coverage is available on FOX and FS1 for many of the Dutch’s games. The World Cup, qualifying, European Championships and Nations League are all available through the FOX family of channels. Spanish-language coverage is available for the World Cup via Telemundo and Universo, with streaming available on Peacock.

The best thing about the Netherlands TV schedule is that it is almost entirely available through fuboTV. fuboTV carries all of the aforementioned channels. Plus, select Nations League games are specific to fuboTV.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch the Netherlands on TV Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Lineup

The soccer world was robbed of watching the Netherlands compete at Russia 2018. Of course, that came as a result of a dismal qualifying phase that year.

Eight years removed from a third place finish in Brazil, the Netherlands looks different across the board. Gone are the days of Robin van Persie, Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder. Now, a young Dutch squad is hungry to achieve the successes of 2010 and 2014.

That starts with Virgil van Dijk at the back. The Liverpool center back remains one of the best players in the game, despite any dips in form in recent seasons. On his day, he is just about unplayable. He’ll be joined by one of the few players still around from that 2014 side, Daley Blind. After leaving Manchester United, Blind found a home at Ajax, leading to individual and club success.

The midfield highlight is Frenkie de Jong, the Barcelona midfielder who can serve just about any role the the Netherlands national team. His strong suit is feeding balls into an attack consisting of Barca teammate Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn or a young and wildly promising Cody Gakpo.

Netherlands news and feature stories