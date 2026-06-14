How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sweden vs Tunisia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Sweden vs Tunisia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Sunday, June 14, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Sweden enters the 2026 tournament with significant pressure to perform after a turbulent qualifying campaign. Saved by their Nations League performance, the Swedes secured their spot through the playoffs under new manager Graham Potter. As the favorites in this opening match, there’s an urgent need to shake off recent inconsistencies and make a statement win to build momentum in a fiercely competitive group.

For Tunisia, this match represents a golden opportunity. The Eagles of Carthage were defensively flawless during their African qualifying run, but this competition is a massive step up in quality. Considered outsiders in Group F, securing a result against Sweden is almost a prerequisite for any hope of advancing to the knockout stages for the first time in their history. The stakes couldn’t be higher for either side.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations arrive in North America on the back of vastly different journeys. Sweden failed to win a single match in their qualifying group, relying on a playoff lifeline to advance. In contrast, Tunisia dominated their African qualifying group, winning nine of ten games without conceding a single goal. However, Tunisia‘s record came against weaker opposition, and this match will be the true test of their defensive resolve.

The tactical battle promises a fascinating contrast in styles. Under Graham Potter, Sweden has often ceded possession, even against teams like Ukraine and Poland, preferring to strike decisively on the counter-attack. Tunisia, meanwhile, employed a more proactive, possession-based style in qualifying, pushing their full-backs high up the pitch. This could play directly into Sweden’s hands, creating space for elite forwards Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres to exploit on the break.

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With powerhouse teams like the Netherlands and Japan also in the group, this opening fixture is a must-win for both nations. It represents the most straightforward path to three points on paper for each side. A loss would be a devastating blow to their chances of progressing, while a victory would provide a crucial foundation for the tougher challenges that lie ahead in the group stage.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is very little to separate Sweden and Tunisia, as they have never met in an official competitive match. Their four previous encounters were all international friendlies, with the most recent taking place over two decades ago in 2003, a game Tunisia won 1-0. Overall, Sweden holds a slight edge with two wins, one draw, and one loss.

The four friendlies played between 1976 and 2003 offer a small glimpse into the matchup. Sweden secured narrow 1-0 victories in 1992 and 1999, while the first-ever meeting in 1976 ended in a 1-1 draw. These past results suggest a fixture that has historically been tight and contested closely, rather than a high-scoring affair.

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Looking at tournament trends, the data points to a challenging match for both. In their history at the global tournament, Sweden has drawn both of its matches against African opposition. Tunisia, on the other hand, has a difficult record against European teams, having won just one of their twelve previous encounters at the finals—a 1-0 victory over France in 2022.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are heading into their tournament opener with key players expected to be ready for the crucial clash.

For Sweden, the primary concern is a knock picked up by Anthony Elanga in a warm-up game, leaving him doubtful. His potential absence could pave the way for a dynamic front two of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres to start together. Key defender Victor Lindelöf has also been recovering from a minor issue but is expected to be fit to lead the backline.

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Tunisia reports a nearly clean bill of health. Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri was absent from a recent friendly but is anticipated to be available to start, forming a vital partnership in the center of the park with Ellyes Skhiri. Goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen will need to be at his absolute best to thwart Sweden‘s potent attack.

Sweden Projected XI (3-4-1-2): Nordfelt; Starfelt, Lagerbielke, Lindelof; Svensson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Nygren; Isak, Gyokeres.

This formation allows Sweden to field its two most dangerous attacking weapons, Isak and Gyokeres, as a partnership. With Lindelof anchoring a back three, the Swedes will look to remain solid defensively while relying on their world-class strikers to be the difference-makers.

Tunisia Projected XI (4-3-3): Dahmen; Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi; Mejbri, Skhiri, Gharbi; Tounekti, Achouri, Mastouri.

Tunisia is expected to line up in a balanced 4-3-3, aiming to establish control in the midfield through the industry of Mejbri and Skhiri. Their success will depend on whether their backline, marshaled by Montassar Talbi, can withstand the immense pressure from Sweden‘s attack.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Sweden vs Tunisia match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices. You can also stream directly from your web browser.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as LaLiga, Liga MX, and other major tournaments throughout the year.

The service is available for a competitive price of $14.99 per month, or you can opt for an annual plan to save on the total cost. The subscription includes access to all live matches, on-demand replays, and expert analysis.

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SEE MORE: Full World Cup TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.