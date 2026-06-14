Why Jordi Alba is missing the 2026 World Cup for Spain

As Spain embarks on their 2026 World Cup campaign in North America, they do so with a completely transformed look on the left side of their defense. For more than a decade, that flank was the exclusive territory of Jordi Alba, but he officially retired from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season with Inter Miami.

Alba closed out his illustrious career helping Inter Miami capture the MLS Cup on December 6, 2025, with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Following that final match alongside longtime teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, the 36-year-old stepped away from the game.

While his club retirement is fresh, Alba’s absence from the national team has actually been standard for some time. The overlapping defender had already closed his international chapter nearly three years prior to the 2026 tournament.

The final time Alba wore the Spanish kit was on June 18, 2023, when he captained Spain to a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Croatia to secure the country’s first-ever UEFA Nations League title. Just over two months later, in August 2023, he officially announced his retirement from international duty to focus completely on his club career in the United States.

Jordi Alba of Spain with the UEFA Nations League trophy. (Getty Images)

For the 2026 World Cup roster, De la Fuente made the decision to call Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Bayer Leverkusen’s Álex Grimaldo to patrol the left side in North America.

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Jordi Alba’s legacy with the National Team

Alba’s international journey began back in October 2011, making an instant splash during a Euro qualifier against Scotland by providing an assist in a 3-1 victory. From that night on, he became an immovable fixture in Spain’s starting lineups.

Over his 93 senior caps, Alba proved to be one of the most lethal attacking defenders in international soccer history, registering nine goals and nine assists.

While he narrowly missed out on being part of the squad that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he was an absolute pillar of the side that captured UEFA Euro 2012. His 2023 Nations League triumph served as the perfect bookend to an indelible international career, leaving huge shoes to fill as Spain already entered a new era.

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