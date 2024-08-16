Top 10 most Premier League appearances by Americans:

The Premier League is widely considered the top soccer division in the world. The best players in the sport typically want to play in England for multiple reasons. First of all, the division is steeped in history thanks to some of the most successful sides in all of Europe. Top teams such as Liverpool, Arsenal, and the two Manchester clubs have all lifted a plethora of silverware in their illustrious history. Money, however, is also a major motivator.

As far as Americans are concerned, there have been dozens of USMNT stars to feature in the Premier League. John Harkes officially became the first American to play in the newly redesigned division back in 1992. Nevertheless, three other players from the States previously featured in the English top flight before the Premier League was officially formed.

Goalkeepers dominate list of Americans to play in the Premier League

Former legendary goalkeeper Brad Friedel still holds the record for most appearances by an American in the Premier League. The shot-stopper played 450 total English top-flight matches during his lengthy playing career. Friedel initially joined Liverpool from Columbus Crew in 1997. He then also later played for fellow Premier League sides Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, and finally Tottenham Hotspur.

Tim Howard, another former goalkeeper, is currently second on the list with 399 Premier League appearances. The current NBC Sports analyst went straight into Manchester United’s starting XI when he made the move in 2003. After losing his place in the team, Howards initially spent the 2006/07 season with Everton. The move eventually turned into a permanent switch and the goalkeeper spent 11 years with the Toffees.

Outside of goalkeepers, Clint Dempsey has the most Premier League appearances by an outfield American player. The versatile midfielder/forward made a name for himself during a successful spell with Fulham. Dempsey racked up 50 English top-flight goals with the Cottagers in six seasons. He then moved on to Spurs for one campaign before eventually coming back to Fulham on a short-term loan in 2014.

Top 10 most Premier League appearances by Americans:

Brad Friedel 450 apps Tim Howard 399 apps Clint Dempsey 218 apps Kasey Keller 201 apps Geoff Cameron 168 apps Brad Guzan 154 apps Brian McBride 148 apps Jonathan Spector 124 apps Carlos Bocanegra 116 apps Marcus Hahnemann 115 apps

Fulham defender likely to jump into top 10 this season

There are currently four USMNT stars plying their trade in England’s top flight. American defender Antonee Robinson collected his 101st total Premier League appearance on Friday after being named in his team’s starting lineup. The Cottagers faced Manchester United in the division’s first match of the 2024/25 season.

Chris Richards (35 apps), Tyler Adams (27 apps), and Matt Turner (17 apps) are also going to play for their Premier League clubs. Richards featured in 26 total top-flight fixtures during the most recent campaign with Crystal Palace. Adams dealt with injuries for much of the 2023/24 season after signing with Bournemouth. Turner, on the other hand, lost his starting place in the Nottingham Forest starting lineup last November.

Gabriel Slonina has ties to a Premier League team as well. The goalkeeper previously signed a contract with Chelsea in 2022. He has, however, not made a Premier League appearance just yet and will spend the 2024/25 season on loan at Barnsley.

