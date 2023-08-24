Check out this AFC Bournemouth TV schedule for all the details on when and where to watch the Cherries.

AFC Bournemouth dates back to the turn of the 20th century, and have second- and third-tier titles to their name.

Bournemouth on TV and streaming: U.S. only:





Founded: 1899

Stadium: Dean Court

Manager: Andoni Iraola

English top-flight titles: 0

FA Cup titles: 0 (1914)

Lower division titles: 2 (2015, 1987)

Where to find Bournemouth on TV

The USA Network is where you’ll find most televised EPL matches, with one game each weekend usually on NBC. Games that do not appear on either of these TV channels are streamed live on Peacock Premium. Universo and Telemundo show games on TV in Spanish.

The FA Cup and League Cup can be found on ESPN+. Should Bournemouth find their way into a UEFA club competition, look to Paramount+ and Univision/TUDN/UniMás/ViX for those games.

Bournemouth History

Bournemouth got is start as “Boscombe Football Club” in 1899. By 1910 they acquired their own ground, named Dean Court in honor of the local businessman who leased it to them, J.E. Copper-Dean. They still play there to this day.

The nickname “Cherries” also supposedly originated from around this time. One theory is from the club’s red striped kits, another more dubious claim is that of cherry trees being located on the estate adjacent to the ground.

In 1923, the name of the club was adjusted to Bournemouth & Boscombe Athletic FC. The same year they participated in the Football League for the firs time, as members of the Third Division South.

But they wouldn’t win a trophy until 1946 – the Third Division South Cup.

The Cherries didn’t hit the second tier until 1987, under then-manager Harry Redknapp. Three decades of up-and-down seasons followed, culminating in the club reaching the first division, the Premier League, for the first time in history in 2015.

They spent five seasons in the EPL before dropping to the Championship in 2020 – but returned to the Premier League in 2022.

Dean Court seats just 11,307 fans, which made it the smallest Premier League (or First Division) stadium ever until the promotion of Luton Town and their slightly smaller Kenilworth Road to the top flight in 2023.

