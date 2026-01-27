Christian Pulisic to MLS alongside Lionel Messi after 2026 World Cup? USMNT legend Brad Friedel drops brutal eight-word reality check

Christian Pulisic’s future has once again become a talking point on both sides of the Atlantic, with speculation linking the Milan star to a potential return to the United States after the 2026 World Cup. The idea of Lionel Messi’s MLS welcoming another global name naturally fuels imagination, while Brad Friedel’s intervention has added a sharp dose of realism. At a moment when Pulisic is at the peak of his powers in Europe, the debate is no longer just about contracts or destinations, but about timing, ambition, and what best serves both the player and the national team.

The 27-year-old has never hidden his affection for his home country, nor his openness to one day playing in MLS. However, his career path has been defined by early and bold decisions. Instead of staying stateside, he left as a teenager to test himself in Europe, first at Borussia Dortmund, then at Chelsea, and now at Milan, where he has flourished into one of Serie A’s most reliable attacking forces.

Recent uncertainty around his contract situation at Milan, combined with managerial instability at the club, has reignited rumors. With his current deal running until 2027, plus an optional extension, the absence of a swift renewal has been interpreted by some as a signal that options are being explored. Add to that Pulisic skipping the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup to manage workload, and the speculation machine has gone into overdrive.

In theory, Major Soccer League would roll out the red carpet. Clubs have shown creativity in roster construction, most notably around Lionel Messi’s arrival, and a player of Pulisic’s stature would instantly become a Designated Player. The league’s evolving rules, including flexible DP and U22 pathways, mean that logistically, a move could be made to work.

im Ream #13, Weston McKennie #8, Christian Pulisic #10, and Antonee Robinson #5 of USMNT

Brad Friedel’s warning enters the conversation

This is where Brad Friedel’s voice carries weight. A former USMNT goalkeeper with deep Premier League and European experience, Friedel has watched Pulisic’s rise closely and believes the timing of an MLS move is critical. Speaking to Goal, Friedel made it clear that while a return to the United States is appealing in the long term, doing so now would be a mistake.

From Friedel’s perspective, the environment matters as much as the league itself. Europe, he argues, provides relentless internal pressure — competition for places, uncertainty over contracts, and the constant need to prove yourself. That edge, he believes, is essential for elite players preparing for the highest international challenges.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

The eight words that define Friedel’s concern

Midway through his explanation, Friedel distilled his fear into a blunt assessment. Referring to the influence stars like Pulisic would have in MLS, he warned that the danger lies in what happens when players gain too much control and comfort. As he put it: ‘They wouldn’t be focused on just getting better.” Those eight words cut to the heart of the debate. Friedel is not dismissing MLS as a league, nor questioning Pulisic’s professionalism.

Instead, he is highlighting the psychological shift that can occur when the external pressures of elite European soccer are removed too early. He expanded on that idea, adding, “I like it when players don’t know when their next contract is coming, they always have the next young player pushing to take their spot, they have to always get better.”

For Friedel, that constant threat is not a burden, but a gift. Ultimately, this debate is not about patriotism or lifestyle. It is about maximizing a rare talent during his prime years. As the retired shot-stopper summed up, “In the future, yes… But in the peak of their career, I don’t think MLS is there yet.”