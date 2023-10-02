Catch every game, in MLS and beyond, with our Columbus Crew TV schedule.

One of Major League Soccer’s founding sides, the Crew are one of the most notable teams, for various reasons, in MLS history.

Columbus Crew TV Schedule

Columbus Crew on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1994 (First Season 1996)

Stadium: Lower.com Field

Manager: Wilfried Nancy

MLS Cups: 2 (2008, 2020)

Other Titles: Supporters’ Shield (2004, 2008, 2009), U.S. Open Cup (2002), Campeones Cup (2021)

Where Can I Watch the Columbus Crew Match?

You can watch every Crew game, and every MLS game, on MLS Season Pass. Games are available in English and Spanish (as well as French for Canadian team games).

FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes carry a selection of national TV games throughout the season.

Watch Columbus Crew on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, American’s FA Cup equivalent, is on multiple platforms as of 2023. The Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo and Peacock all had games during this season.

Leagues Cup is available in its entirety on MLS Season Pass, with certain games simulcast on FOX and FS1. Spanish television coverage can be found on Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup is televised on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Columbus Crew History

Initially to be called the “Eclipse”, Columbus was one of the ten founding clubs of MLS, first announced in 1994. By 1995, American pro soccer (and football) Lamar Hunt was announced as the owner of the club. In 1995 the “Crew” name was unveiled, along with a cult-classic badge featuring three construction workers.

The club began play at the massive Ohio Stadium on the campus of Ohio State. But by 1999, they would help change the image of soccer in the USA forever. Crew Stadium was the first ever soccer-specific stadium in MLS and only the second in the entire country in the modern era after Charleston’s Blackbaud Stadium which opened shortly before.

The venue would become the template for a slew of soccer stadiums that came after it. It would also host many important USA games over the years.

The Crew would secure their first major title in 2002, the Open Cup. 2004, 2008, and 2009 had them winning the Supporter’s Shield. They’d hoist the MLS Cup in 2008 as well.

After that, the Crew became known more for controversy than anything else. In late 2017, news leaked about then-owned Anthony Precourt attempting to move the team to Austin, TX for the 2018 season. Locals and supporters rallied to “#SaveTheCrew” – and the effort succeeded, with Precourt getting an expansion team and new owners keeping the Crew in Columbus.

This came with a new downtown stadium as well, Lower.com Field, which broke ground in 2019. While under construction, the Crew won their second MLS Cup in 2020.

In 2021, the club fumbled a rebranding effort, in which they intended to move forward simply as “Columbus SC”. Fans strongly rejected this move, and within weeks, the team backed down, reverting to the Crew name and altering the new club badge.

Don’t miss a Columbus Crew Match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago