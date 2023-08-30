The World Soccer Talk Nottingham Forest TV schedule has each match for the historic club.

Forest are two-time European Cup (Champions League) winners, making them one of six English clubs to have accomplished the feat.

Nottingham Forest TV schedule and streaming links

Nottingham Forest on TV and streaming: U.S. only:





Founded: 1865

Stadium: City Ground

Manager: Steve Cooper

English top-flight titles: 1 (1978)

FA Cup titles: 2 (1898, 1959)

European titles: European Cup – 2 (1979, 1980)

Where to find Nottingham Forest on TV

Premier League games each week air on the USA Network and NBC in English. Peacock Premium streams non-TV games. Universo and Telemundo have Spanish coverage of matches.

The FA Cup and League Cup stream live on ESPN+. UEFA tournaments are on Paramount+ and Univision/TUDN/UniMás/ViX.

Nottingham Forest History

Nottingham Forest were founded all the way back in 1865. The club originally played at the Forest Racecourse, which his likely the source of the name “Nottingham Forest”.

Forest are one of the oldest professional clubs in the world, only behind local rivals Notts County who were formed three years prior in 1862. The Nottingham derby dates back to 1866. The two clubs play less than 1,000 feet apart – Forest’s City Ground and County’s Meadow Lane are located on either side of the River Trent. This makes them the closest two professional stadiums in England.

In the 19th century, Forest hosted other sports like bandy and shinty (both similar to hockey) and even baseball (they were British champions in 1899). Nottingham were helpful in getting other clubs off the ground – donating shirts to Arsenal and Everton, and helping Brighton find a home ground.

The club were rejected when attempting to join the Football League at its founding, but eventually did join in 1892.

The club’s most notable era came in the 1970s and 80s. This was under the guidance of the legendary management team of Brian Clough and Peter Taylor. They won their only First Division title to date (1978), two League Cups (’78 and ’79), and back-to-back European Cups (today’s Champions League) in 1979 and 1980.

Another pair of League Cup titles arrived in 1989 and 1990, but this was the end of the glory era for the club. They were a part of the first Premier League season in 1992, but have since spent most of their time in the lower tiers. Before 2022/23, the last time Forest was in the Premier League had been 1999.

The City Ground holds 30,000 supporters, and opened in 1898. Three matches at Euro 1996 were staged at the venue.

