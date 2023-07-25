The Crystal Palace TV schedule features one of the most consistent teams in the Premier League over the last decade and more. While not necessarily one of the biggest clubs in London or the greater Premier League, Crystal Palace is consistently at the middle of the table in the Premier League. With the occasional run in the FA Cup also on the cards, Crystal Palace is always worth a watch.

The Palace TV schedule is similar to the other Premier League teams. Minus the fact that Palace has not competed in European action since the now-defunct Intertoto Cup over the summer of 1998, Palace is a regular in the League Cup, FA Cup and the Premier League TV schedules.

Crystal Palace TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Crystal Palace on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1905

Stadium: Selhurst Park

Manager: Roy Hodgson

English top-flight titles: 0 (Highest finish is third in 1990/91)

FA Cup Titles: 0 (Runner-up in 1990 and 2016)

Where to watch Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s competitions are strictly domestic. The FA Cup, League Cup and Premier League are all available via streaming. However, some of the more popular sides, including the traditional ‘big six,’ may be more likely to get on traditional TV.

Yet, if Crystal Palace has a major game of its own, or is playing in a fairly open time slot, the games can air on TV. For viewers on TV, Premier League games are available each matchday on either USA Network or NBC, which are both available via Fubo. On average, there are around five games across those TV channels each game week. If Premier League games are not on USA Network, they are on Peacock. Peacock is actually a frequent home for the majority of Premier League games, especially with Goal Rush dipping into games from across the grounds on simultaneous kickoffs.

For cup ties, both the League Cup and FA Cup are exclusively available on streaming via ESPN+. There is a slim chance that games could be on ESPN’s channels, but this is very rare.

Crystal Palace has a strong following in the United States. In fact, there are a number of Crystal Palace supporters’ groups that fans can join.

