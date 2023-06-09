For soccer fans in US, this Fulham TV schedule has the details for when and where to watch the Cottagers.

London’s oldest professional football club, Fulham’s history dates back to 1879. Playing at Craven Cottage on the banks of the River Thames, Fulham have never won a major trophy, but remain one of the most unique clubs in England’s top division.

Fulham have spent most of their history bouncing between the first and second tiers of English soccer. But as an upper level club in London, they will always retain a certain level of relevance and prestige regardless of performance. It certainly helps that their location is set in one of the most affluent areas of London.

Fulham TV schedule and streaming links

Fulham on TV and streaming: U.S. only:





Sunday, July 23 04:00 PM ET Fulham vs. Brentford ( Club Friendly ) Peacock Premium Peacock Premium

Wednesday, July 26 07:00 PM ET Fulham vs. Aston Villa ( Club Friendly ) Peacock Premium Peacock Premium



Founded: 1879 (as St Andrew’s Church Sunday School FC)

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Manager: Marco Silva

English top-flight titles: 0

Champions League titles: 0

Where to find Fulham on TV

Fulham games can be seen on USA Network and NBC, as part of weekly coverage in the US. For Premier League games featuring Fulham not on either of those networks, NBC streams those matches via Peacock Premium, its paid-streaming service.

Other competitions appear on ESPN+ or Paramount+. The FA Cup is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN+, while European competitions air in the United States on Paramount+.

As the most-watched European league in the United States, the Premier League is one of the easier leagues to keep track of. Many fans know that NBC holds the rights, which it extended through 2027/28.

Fulham History

Originally an amateur church team, the Fulham St Andrew’s Church Sunday School FC was founded in 1879. The name was shortened to the Fulham FC we know today in 1888. In 1898, Fulham became just the third professional club in London, after Arsenal and Millwall. The club first joined the Football League in 1907.

Fulham went through various, mostly ornate, crest designs over their first 100-plus years of existence. The current, minimalist design, was introduced in 2001 and features the letters “FFC” in red on the white and black shield. 1903 was the first appearance of Fulham’s now standard white tops and black shorts.

Since 1986, Fulham have played at Craven Cottage in west London. The only exception was two seasons from 2002-2004 when they ground-shared at Loftus Road with Queens Park Rangers, during renovations to Craven Cottage. The stadium is named for an actual cottage, a former royal hunting lodge, in the corner of the ground. A rebuilt Riverside Stand is nearly complete, which will bring the capacity to around 30,000.

Fulham have never won a major trophy in their history. However they are three-time second division champions. They also were runners-up in the FA Cup in 1975, and also the UEFA Europa League in 2010, their highest water mark. The club won the UEFA Intertoto Cup, a defunct third-tier competition, in 2002. Notably, Fulham have never lost a home game in European competition.

Of note to fans in the States, Fulham have acquired the nickname “Fulhamerica” in recent decades due to their signing of American players. Players such as Carlos Bocanegra, Brian McBride, Clint Dempsey, Kasey Keller, Eddie Johnson, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have played for the west London side.



Since 2013, Fulham have been owned by Shahid Khan, who also owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

