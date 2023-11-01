The best footballers inevitably find their way to the Premier League. England’s top tier routinely splashes big bucks on the top players in a never-ending arms race between the elite clubs. But what Americans have broken into the Premier League?
The US is known for exporting goalkeepers to the United Kingdom, and one club in particular has earned a reputation for signing Americans in the 21st century. But the ranks of Americans in the Premier League go well beyond goalies and “Fulhamerica.”
From John Harkes – the first American to ever play in the Premier League, to more recent stars like Tim Ream and Christian Pulisic, Americans have made a name for themselves in the biggest league in the world.
Americans playing in England since the 1930s
There are even a couple of instances that pre-date the Premier League era, with Americans playing in England’s top tier as far back as the 1930s. In fact, 1930 World Cup US-naturalized players Jim Brown (Manchester United) and Alexander Wood suited up in the First Division in the mid-1930s.
With 450 appearances spanning four different clubs, goalkeeper Brad Friedel has the most Premier League games of any American player. Friedel’s four Premier League clubs are also the most, a figure only matched by fellow goalkeeper Kasey Keller.
List of Americans who have played in the Premier League
* Born outside the US but capped for the US Senior National Team
**Played in Division 1, but prior to Premier League era
|Player
|Born
|Club(s)
|Aaronson, Brenden
|NJ
|Leeds
|Adams, Tyler
|NY
|Leeds
|Altidore, Jozy
|NJ
|Hull City, Sunderland
|Balogun, Folarin
|NY
|Arsenal
|Beasley, DaMarcus
|IN
|Manchester City
|Bocanegra, Carlos
|CA
|Fulham
|Bradley, Michael
|NJ
|Aston Villa
|Brown, Jim**
|Scotland*
|Manchester United, Tottenham
|Cameron, Geoff
|MA
|Stoke City
|Convey, Bobby
|PA
|Reading
|DeMerit, Jay
|WI
|Watford
|Dempsey, Clint
|TX
|Fulham, Tottenham
|Donovan, Landon
|CA
|Everton
|Edu, Maurice
|CA
|Stoke City
|Feilhaber, Benny
|Brazil*
|Derby County
|Feuer, Ian
|NV
|West Ham, Derby
|Friedel, Brad
|OH
|Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, Tottenham
|Gooch, Lynden
|CA
|Sunderland
|Guzan, Brad
|IL
|Aston Villa, Middlesbrough
|Hahnemann, Marcus
|WA
|Reading, Wolves
|Harkes, John
|NJ
|Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham, Nottingham Forest
|Holden, Stuart
|Scotland*
|Bolton Wanderers
|Howard, Tim
|NJ
|Manchester United, Everton
|Hyndman, Emerson
|TX
|Bournemouth
|Johnson, Eddie
|FL
|Fulham
|Johnson, Jemal
|NJ
|Blackburn Rovers
|Jones, Cobi
|MI
|Coventry City
|Jones, Jermaine
|Germany*
|Blackurn Rovers
|Keller, Kasey
|WA
|Leicester City, Tottenham, Southampton, Fulham
|Kerr, John**
|Canada*
|Portsmouth
|Kirovski, Jovan
|CA
|Birmingham City
|Lewis, Eddie
|CA
|Fulham, Derby County
|Lichaj, Eric
|IL
|Aston Villa
|McBride, Brian
|IL
|Everton, Fulham
|McKennie, Weston
|WA
|Leeds
|Miazga, Matt
|NJ
|Chelsea
|Moore, Joe-Max
|OK
|Everton
|Onyewu, Oguchi
|D.C.
|Newcastle
|Otasowie, Owen
|NY
|Wolves
|Preki
|Serbia*
|Everton
|Pulisic, Christian
|PA
|Chelsea
|Ream, Tim
|MO
|Bolton Wanderers, Fulham
|Reyna, Claudio
|NJ
|Sunderland, Manchester City
|Richards, Chris
|AL
|Crystal Palace
|Robinson, Antonee
|England*
|Fulham
|Sargent, Josh
|MO
|Norwich
|Shea, Brek
|TX
|Stoke City
|Smith, Johann
|CT
|Bolton Wanderers
|Sommer, Juergen
|NY
|Queens Park Rangers
|Spector, Jonathan
|IL
|Manchester United, Chartlon Athletic, West Ham
|Steffen, Zack
|PA
|Manchester City
|Trusty, Auston
|PA
|Sheffield United
|Turner, Matt
|NJ
|Nottingham Forest
|Vassilev, Indiana
|GA
|Aston Villa
|Wegerle, Roy
|South Africa*
|Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City
|Whitbread, Zak
|TX
|Norwich
|Williams, Danny
|Germany*
|Huddersfield Town
|Wood, Alexander**
|Scotland*
|Leicester City
|Yedlin, DeAndre
|WA
|Tottenham, Sunderland, Newcastle
Thanks to John Harkes’ memorable stint at Sheffield Wednesday for the Premier League’s inaugural 1992/93 campaign, at least one American has played in every competition season.
Photos: Imago.
