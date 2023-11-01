The best footballers inevitably find their way to the Premier League. England’s top tier routinely splashes big bucks on the top players in a never-ending arms race between the elite clubs. But what Americans have broken into the Premier League?

The US is known for exporting goalkeepers to the United Kingdom, and one club in particular has earned a reputation for signing Americans in the 21st century. But the ranks of Americans in the Premier League go well beyond goalies and “Fulhamerica.”

From John Harkes – the first American to ever play in the Premier League, to more recent stars like Tim Ream and Christian Pulisic, Americans have made a name for themselves in the biggest league in the world.

Americans playing in England since the 1930s

There are even a couple of instances that pre-date the Premier League era, with Americans playing in England’s top tier as far back as the 1930s. In fact, 1930 World Cup US-naturalized players Jim Brown (Manchester United) and Alexander Wood suited up in the First Division in the mid-1930s.

With 450 appearances spanning four different clubs, goalkeeper Brad Friedel has the most Premier League games of any American player. Friedel’s four Premier League clubs are also the most, a figure only matched by fellow goalkeeper Kasey Keller.

* Born outside the US but capped for the US Senior National Team

**Played in Division 1, but prior to Premier League era

Player Born Club(s) Aaronson, Brenden NJ Leeds Adams, Tyler NY Leeds Altidore, Jozy NJ Hull City, Sunderland Balogun, Folarin NY Arsenal Beasley, DaMarcus IN Manchester City Bocanegra, Carlos CA Fulham Bradley, Michael NJ Aston Villa Brown, Jim** Scotland* Manchester United, Tottenham Cameron, Geoff MA Stoke City Convey, Bobby PA Reading DeMerit, Jay WI Watford Dempsey, Clint TX Fulham, Tottenham Donovan, Landon CA Everton Edu, Maurice CA Stoke City Feilhaber, Benny Brazil* Derby County Feuer, Ian NV West Ham, Derby Friedel, Brad OH Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, Tottenham Gooch, Lynden CA Sunderland Guzan, Brad IL Aston Villa, Middlesbrough Hahnemann, Marcus WA Reading, Wolves Harkes, John NJ Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham, Nottingham Forest Holden, Stuart Scotland* Bolton Wanderers Howard, Tim NJ Manchester United, Everton Hyndman, Emerson TX Bournemouth Johnson, Eddie FL Fulham Johnson, Jemal NJ Blackburn Rovers Jones, Cobi MI Coventry City Jones, Jermaine Germany* Blackurn Rovers Keller, Kasey WA Leicester City, Tottenham, Southampton, Fulham Kerr, John** Canada* Portsmouth Kirovski, Jovan CA Birmingham City Lewis, Eddie CA Fulham, Derby County Lichaj, Eric IL Aston Villa McBride, Brian IL Everton, Fulham McKennie, Weston WA Leeds Miazga, Matt NJ Chelsea Moore, Joe-Max OK Everton Onyewu, Oguchi D.C. Newcastle Otasowie, Owen NY Wolves Preki Serbia* Everton Pulisic, Christian PA Chelsea Ream, Tim MO Bolton Wanderers, Fulham Reyna, Claudio NJ Sunderland, Manchester City Richards, Chris AL Crystal Palace Robinson, Antonee England* Fulham Sargent, Josh MO Norwich Shea, Brek TX Stoke City Smith, Johann CT Bolton Wanderers Sommer, Juergen NY Queens Park Rangers Spector, Jonathan IL Manchester United, Chartlon Athletic, West Ham Steffen, Zack PA Manchester City Trusty, Auston PA Sheffield United Turner, Matt NJ Nottingham Forest Vassilev, Indiana GA Aston Villa Wegerle, Roy South Africa* Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City Whitbread, Zak TX Norwich Williams, Danny Germany* Huddersfield Town Wood, Alexander** Scotland* Leicester City Yedlin, DeAndre WA Tottenham, Sunderland, Newcastle

Thanks to John Harkes’ memorable stint at Sheffield Wednesday for the Premier League’s inaugural 1992/93 campaign, at least one American has played in every competition season.

Photos: Imago.