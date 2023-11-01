The best footballers inevitably find their way to the Premier League. England’s top tier routinely splashes big bucks on the top players in a never-ending arms race between the elite clubs. But what Americans have broken into the Premier League?

The US is known for exporting goalkeepers to the United Kingdom, and one club in particular has earned a reputation for signing Americans in the 21st century. But the ranks of Americans in the Premier League go well beyond goalies and “Fulhamerica.”

From John Harkes – the first American to ever play in the Premier League, to more recent stars like Tim Ream and Christian Pulisic, Americans have made a name for themselves in the biggest league in the world.

Americans playing in England since the 1930s

There are even a couple of instances that pre-date the Premier League era, with Americans playing in England’s top tier as far back as the 1930s. In fact, 1930 World Cup US-naturalized players Jim Brown (Manchester United) and Alexander Wood suited up in the First Division in the mid-1930s.

With 450 appearances spanning four different clubs, goalkeeper Brad Friedel has the most Premier League games of any American player. Friedel’s four Premier League clubs are also the most, a figure only matched by fellow goalkeeper Kasey Keller.

List of Americans who have played in the Premier League

* Born outside the US but capped for the US Senior National Team
**Played in Division 1, but prior to Premier League era

PlayerBornClub(s)
Aaronson, BrendenNJLeeds
Adams, TylerNYLeeds
Altidore, JozyNJHull City, Sunderland
Balogun, FolarinNYArsenal
Beasley, DaMarcusINManchester City
Bocanegra, CarlosCAFulham
Bradley, MichaelNJAston Villa
Brown, Jim**Scotland*Manchester United, Tottenham
Cameron, GeoffMAStoke City
Convey, BobbyPAReading
DeMerit, JayWIWatford
Dempsey, ClintTXFulham, Tottenham
Donovan, LandonCAEverton
Edu, MauriceCAStoke City
Feilhaber, BennyBrazil*Derby County
Feuer, IanNVWest Ham, Derby
Friedel, BradOHLiverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, Tottenham
Gooch, LyndenCASunderland
Guzan, BradILAston Villa, Middlesbrough
Hahnemann, MarcusWAReading, Wolves
Harkes, JohnNJSheffield Wednesday, West Ham, Nottingham Forest
Holden, StuartScotland*Bolton Wanderers
Howard, TimNJManchester United, Everton
Hyndman, EmersonTXBournemouth
Johnson, EddieFLFulham
Johnson, JemalNJBlackburn Rovers
Jones, CobiMICoventry City
Jones, JermaineGermany*Blackurn Rovers
Keller, KaseyWALeicester City, Tottenham, Southampton, Fulham
Kerr, John**Canada*Portsmouth
Kirovski, JovanCABirmingham City
Lewis, EddieCAFulham, Derby County
Lichaj, EricILAston Villa
McBride, BrianILEverton, Fulham
McKennie, WestonWALeeds
Miazga, MattNJChelsea
Moore, Joe-MaxOKEverton
Onyewu, OguchiD.C.Newcastle
Otasowie, OwenNYWolves
PrekiSerbia*Everton
Pulisic, ChristianPAChelsea
Ream, TimMOBolton Wanderers, Fulham
Reyna, ClaudioNJSunderland, Manchester City
Richards, ChrisALCrystal Palace
Robinson, AntoneeEngland*Fulham
Sargent, JoshMONorwich
Shea, BrekTXStoke City
Smith, JohannCTBolton Wanderers
Sommer, JuergenNYQueens Park Rangers
Spector, JonathanILManchester United, Chartlon Athletic, West Ham
Steffen, ZackPAManchester City
Trusty, AustonPASheffield United
Turner, MattNJNottingham Forest
Vassilev, IndianaGAAston Villa
Wegerle, RoySouth Africa*Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City
Whitbread, ZakTXNorwich
Williams, DannyGermany*Huddersfield Town
Wood, Alexander**Scotland*Leicester City
Yedlin, DeAndreWATottenham, Sunderland, Newcastle

Thanks to John Harkes’ memorable stint at Sheffield Wednesday for the Premier League’s inaugural 1992/93 campaign, at least one American has played in every competition season.

Photos: Imago.