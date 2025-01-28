Marcus Rashford‘s ongoing situation at Manchester United has become one of the most debated topics of the season. Despite the limited options available on the bench, manager Ruben Amorim remains resolute in excluding the forward. Addressing the issue head-on, the Portuguese coach clarified his stance on Rashford’s absence.

Since being dropped from the squad ahead of the Manchester derby on December 15, Rashford has struggled to regain his place. His return came only as an unused substitute during the Newcastle United game. Speaking to TNT Sports, Amorim was asked if his decision to sideline Rashford was intended to send a message to the rest of the squad.

“I don’t want to send messages to anyone. I’m simply very clear about the fact that players need to understand that I am demanding about certain things. However, I am a coach just like everyone else,” Amorim said.

The coach elaborated on his leadership philosophy: “It’s just that there are certain lines that I feel must be followed for a group to win matches and titles. If such criteria didn’t exist, then everything starts to become subjective. And there are certain things we need to be very clear about with the players. That’s all. I don’t want to send messages to anyone.”

Amorim’s comments reinforce his earlier statement that he “would put (goalkeeping coach Jorge) Vital before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day.” This approach underscores his focus on discipline and commitment at a club of Manchester United’s stature, and Rashford’s recent performances in training at Carrington seem to fall short of the standard expected.

Marcus Rashford under fire from Manchester United legends

Once heralded as the future face of Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has failed to live up to expectations, with his leadership credentials now under intense scrutiny. Club legend Paul Scholes addressed Rashford’s attitude, offering a damning assessment:

“I think Marcus has let a lot of people down with his attitude, and I think that’s what the manager is trying to say,” Scholes said on The Overlap. “You think of the young players coming through—someone like Garnacho—they’re looking up to people like Marcus now. At 27, he’s clearly not training properly or living his life properly. These are the examples young players should look at.”

Scholes did not hold back in highlighting Rashford’s negative influence on the dressing room. “In a way, he’s saying he doesn’t want to be involved with the team. The fact he’s letting his teammates down, he should be banished from the dressing room. If young players are seeing him as an example, the sooner he’s gone, the better.”

Having shared a locker room with strong leaders like Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and David de Gea, Rashford had the opportunity to develop into a leader himself. However, with club legends now publicly questioning his influence, his time at Old Trafford seems to be drawing to a close.