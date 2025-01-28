Manchester United are set to bolster their squad with two exciting young players, both poached from Premier League rivals, adding further firepower to Erik ten Hag’s ambitious project. The Red Devils are on the verge of completing their second signing of the month, a strategic raid on their competitors for top talent.

First, United have secured the services of 17-year-old Sporting CP sensation Diego Leon. This promising player will join the Old Trafford outfit next summer upon turning 18, marking a significant investment in youth talent.

While specific details regarding the transfer fee remain undisclosed, Marca suggest a deal in the region of £15 million is close to being finalized. Leon’s arrival adds further depth to a midfield already boasting established talent like Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. His versatility is seen as a key asset and an opportunity for the club to develop a potential future star.

But the Red Devils’ summer activity doesn’t stop there. According to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are on the verge of securing another Premier League talent: 18-year-old defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.

Heaven’s journey to Old Trafford

Heaven, a product of the West Ham United youth academy before joining Arsenal, has caught the attention of several top clubs. He’s already made a name for himself by making his Arsenal first-team debut against Preston North End and featuring in the squad for the high-stakes North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

He impressed manager Mikel Arteta during preseason training, earning praise for his performance and potential alongside other young prospects.

Romano’s trusted “here we go” tweet signifies that a medical has been scheduled, confirming the imminent transfer. Heaven rejected a contract renewal from Arsenal and bypassed interest from Eintracht Frankfurt to join the Red Devils. Sources indicate a formal agreement is now being finalized.

Manchester United view Heaven as a significant addition to their first team, providing healthy competition and cover for veteran Lisandro Martínez. The young player’s ability to operate effectively in both central defense and midfield offers tactical flexibility for Ten Hag.