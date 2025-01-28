In the summer of 2022, Manchester United made a significant transfer decision that may now come back to haunt them. Former manager Erik ten Hag convinced the club to prioritize signing Brazilian winger Antony over other available options, including Barcelona’s in-form star Raphinha. As Antony’s tenure at Old Trafford struggles to justify the massive €95 million fee, questions about United’s recruitment strategy under Ten Hag have surfaced.

When United decided to invest heavily in Antony during the summer transfer window, they did so with the hopes that the winger would provide the attacking spark needed to address their offensive concerns. At the time, United was preparing for life without Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated later that year. The club needed reinforcements on the wing and was reportedly weighing up options, including Raphinha—then at Leeds—and Cody Gakpo, a promising prospect at PSV.

Despite the alternatives, Ten Hag pushed hard for Antony, a player he had coached at Ajax, believing the Brazilian’s familiarity with his tactical system would make him an ideal fit. United’s scouting department supported the Ducthman’s preference, ultimately leading to the club’s record-breaking €95 million outlay.

“Ten Hag wanted Antony at the end of a pressurised summer 2022 window,” The Athletic reports. “But the club’s scouting department also backed going for the Brazilian over the other option of Raphinha, who moved from Leeds United to Barcelona that summer for £55m [€58m].”

Antony’s underwhelming impact and Raphinha’s electrifying form

Antony’s spell at Old Trafford has been underwhelming, to say the least. Over the course of 96 appearances, the winger has registered just 12 goals and five assists. Far from becoming a mainstay in United’s starting lineup, Antony has been relegated to a rarely used substitute role.

His lackluster performances led to his recent loan move to Real Betis, casting further doubt on whether the Red Devils will recoup much of their investment in a future permanent sale. He still has over two years remaining on his contract, but his time at Manchester United seems to have fallen well short of expectations.

In stark contrast, Raphinha has flourished at Barcelona, proving himself to be one of the most dynamic attackers in Europe. This season alone, the Brazilian forward has scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists, contributing significantly to Barcelona’s success.

Under the guidance of manager Hansi Flick, Raphinha has become a key player for the Catalan giants, sparking talks of being a potential Ballon d’Or contender. His performance underscores the value Barcelona obtained when they signed him from Leeds United for just €58 million—a fee significantly lower than what United paid for Antony.

What could have been

The decision to opt for Antony over Raphinha now appears to have been a costly misstep. Raphinha’s Premier League experience, combined with his explosive form at Barcelona, highlights the missed opportunity. United not only spent €35 million more on Antony but also failed to acquire a player who has proven to be a better fit for a high-profile club.

Current Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is interested in revisiting the idea of signing Raphinha, as per an earlier report from Football365. However, given the financial constraints the club faces—coupled with their €380 million transfer debt—such moves may no longer be feasible.