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Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future in doubt as Manchester United reportedly weigh cutting ties with the Blaugranas

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Marcus Rashford of England reacts during a training session.
© Richard Pelham/Getty Images)Marcus Rashford of England reacts during a training session.

Marcus Rashford managed to make an impressive impact at Barcelona, emerging as one of the team’s most productive players. Because of this, Hansi Flick appears open to the 28-year-old star remaining at the club. However, the Blaugranas reportedly do not intend to pay the €30 million release clause, instead seeking to negotiate his transfer fee. As a result, Manchester United are reportedly considering breaking off relations with the Spanish side.

According to Daily Mirror, the Red Devils are reportedly quite frustrated with Barcelona over the delays in reaching an agreement for Marcus Rashford. Given his strong performances, they expected the €30 million purchase option to be exercised, but the Blaugranas are only looking to reduce that figure. As a result, the English side are considering severing relations, citing the Spanish side’s limited willingness to pay the agreed amount.

Even if Manchester United decide not to lower the €30 million asking price, Marcus Rashford’s lucrative contract would make a transfer virtually necessary. With the 28-year-old star’s absolute priority being to play for Barcelona, the Red Devils could give in to another loan deal or a more affordable transfer fee. Because of this, Hansi Flick’s side appear to hold an advantage in the negotiations.

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With the 2026 World Cup only a few weeks away, Marcus’ future may not be decided until after the tournament concludes. However, the 28-year-old star could take advantage of the opportunity to shine with England and attract the attention of more clubs, as Newcastle United, Arsenal, and other teams are reportedly already monitoring him. Despite this, Rashford’s desire to play for Barcelona could ultimately decide everything.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Anthony Gordon’s arrival complicates Marcus Rashford deal

After failing to reach a quick agreement for Marcus Rashford, Barcelona moved with considerable efficiency by signing Anthony Gordon. After paying €80 million to Newcastle United FC, the 25-year-old star is expected to become a difference-maker in Hansi Flick’s attack. With his arrival, the English star’s move could become more complicated, as the Blaugranas appear to have other priorities in the transfer market.

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Both Anthony and Rashford have very similar profiles: Left wingers who can also play as strikers. In addition, the 25-year-old star brings an intense high-pressing game, giving him a significant advantage in Hansi Flick’s system. With this in mind, Marcus may not end up joining the team, as he represent a redundant profile. Furthermore, the Blaugranas’ financial efforts could be focused on strengthening the striker position.

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