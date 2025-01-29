The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is preparing to make a seismic move in the summer transfer window, targeting Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in a bid that could shatter all existing transfer records. While not explicitly stated, recent comments by SPL CEO Omar Mugharbel strongly suggest Vinicius is the target of a massive financial assault.

In a January 11th interview with Spain’s AS newspaper, Mugharbel hinted at significant upcoming signings: “In the summer, we expect to see some interesting signings. So, let’s wait and see what happens with that…” While he didn’t name names, Spanish media outlets have confirmed that “that” refers to Vinicius Junior.

The timing—during the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia—suggests a calculated approach, possibly to avoid direct confrontation with Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, while simultaneously sending a powerful message.

The SPL’s ambition is immense. According to reports in MARCA, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is prepared to finance a transfer offer exceeding €300 million—a figure that would dwarf the current record of €222 million paid by PSG for Neymar. This unprecedented bid aims to not only secure Vinicius’s services but also to redefine the landscape of global soccer transfers.

Al Hilal emerges as a potential destination

While the specific club remains unconfirmed, Al Hilal of Riyadh is considered a strong contender. Having recently parted ways with Neymar, Al Hilal needs a marquee player to maintain its competitiveness within the increasingly robust Saudi Pro League.

However, Al Hilal isn’t Vinicius’s only potential destination. Last summer, the player was approached through Al Ahli of Jeddah, though Real Madrid refused to negotiate. Vinicius, notably, didn’t dismiss the possibility of considering an offer.

Reports suggest a mind-boggling compensation package is being prepared: €1 billion net over five years, or €200 million per season. This astronomical figure, tax-free in Saudi Arabia, would make it exceptionally difficult for any player to refuse, even one as content as Vinicius.

Vinicius has consistently expressed his happiness in Madrid and desire to remain with the club. Yet, even the most determined player might find such an offer difficult to ignore. Real Madrid, while yet to receive a formal offer, would likely refer to Vinicius’s €1 billion release clause.