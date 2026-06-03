Marcus Rashford’s firm stance reportedly forces Manchester United to negotiate a lower transfer fee with Barcelona

Marcus Rashford managed to relaunch his career at Barcelona, becoming a regular part of Hansi Flick’s rotation. As a result, the Englishman appears determined to remain at the club, rejecting any transfer to other teams. Following his inflexible stance, Manchester United have reportedly decided to change their position, becoming more open to negotiating a lower transfer fee with the Blaugranas.

According to Luis Miguel Sanz, via Diario AS, Manchester United do not plan to count on Marcus Rashford in their sporting project, seeking to get rid of his extremely high salary. Despite multiple clubs inquiring about his signing, the 28-year-old star has made it clear that he only wants to join FC Barcelona. Following his inflexibility, the Red Devils have decided to sit down and negotiate a more affordable departure once again.

After signing Anthony Gordon, Hansi Flick’s side are no longer in any rush to complete the signing of Rashford, giving them greater leverage in negotiations with the Red Devils. With the need to stop paying his very high wages, the Blaugranas are looking to negotiate a lower transfer fee or even another loan deal. To facilitate this, they have reportedly reached an agreement with Marcus for him to reduce his salary demands.

With the 2026 World Cup only a few weeks away, the future of Marcus Rashford is expected to be decided after the tournament, with the chance to convince even more during the competition with England. In addition, Barcelona reportedly have the signing of a striker as their first priority, leaving the arrival of the Englishman as an option. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old star’s arrival would imply the direct departure of Roony Bardghji.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Marcus Rashford may not have a guaranteed role at Barcelona

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Marcus Rashford was a very important player for Hansi Flick. Due to the numerous injuries suffered by Raphinha, the English star enjoyed significant playing time on the left wing. However, the signing of Anthony Gordon and the continued presence of the Brazilian star could relegate him to a less prominent role or force him to play in two positions where he has not managed to shine.

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With Gordon and Raphinha occupying the left wing, Rashford would be forced to play on the right wing, serving as the backup to Lamine Yamal. Not only does the 18-year-old star tend to have very little rotation, but the Englishman has also never truly excelled in that position throughout his career. In addition, he could serve as a third alternative at center forward. However, Hansi Flick will have Ferran Torres and another world-class signing available.

Without a guaranteed role in the rotation, Marcus Rashford’s second season with the Blaugranas may not be as significant as the first. At 28 years old, he could need a team where he has a more prominent role, especially after proving that he can still be a key player. Under Hansi Flick, he would be an option from the bench rather than a certainty in the rotation.