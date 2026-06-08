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Marcus Rashford’s future far from Barcelona as Bayern Munich reportedly eye move for the Englishman on one condition

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Marcus Rashford #11 of England.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford #11 of England.

Marcus Rashford managed to earn a place in Hansi Flick’s rotation at Barcelona. Despite this, Anthony Gordon’s arrival complicates a permanent move for the 28-year-old star, as no agreement has been reached with Manchester United. As a result, Bayern Munich are reportedly open to paying the full transfer fee to secure his arrival. However, the Englishman would have to make a significant effort of his own.

According to Christian Falk, a well-known journalist in Germany, Bayern are open to paying €46 million to Manchester United to sign Rashford. Despite the presence of Luis Díaz, they do not have a backup option on the wing, making his arrival a key objective. However, they have set a clear condition: Marcus would have to significantly lower his salary expectations in order to fit into the Bundesliga side.

Despite the German side’s interest, they have not made a formal approach to sign him. However, the 28-year-old star has made his decision clear: He will not listen to any offer that does not come from Barcelona, as per MARCA. With this stance, he continues to pressure the Red Devils to accept a lower offer so that he can once again become part of Hansi Flick’s team. Nevertheless, his future appears destined to be decided after the 2026 World Cup.

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In order to secure a permanent move to Barcelona, Marcus Rashford is reportedly open to taking a significant pay cut. In addition, he would be willing to fight for a starting spot, recognizing that Raphinha and Gordon could provide strong competition. After scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists, he could be a major reinforcement in terms of goal scoring, especially following Robert Lewandowski’s departure as a free agent.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona.

Rashford could play a more prominent role at Bayern than Barcelona

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Barcelona have decided to significantly strengthen their attack. Not only have they signed Anthony Gordon, but they have also decided to brought in a center forward. With these potential changes, Marcus Rashford could end up playing a much more secondary role compared to his first season. This would be quite different from the situation at Bayern Munich, where the 28-year-old star could enjoy a more prominent role.

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Marcus Rashford’s firm stance reportedly forces Manchester United to negotiate a lower transfer fee with Barcelona

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Marcus Rashford’s firm stance reportedly forces Manchester United to negotiate a lower transfer fee with Barcelona

Unlike the Blaugranas, the German side still do not have a reliable backup option in attack. Capable of playing across all three attacking positions, Rashford could become Vincent Kompany’s first option off the bench or even compete for a starting spot. In addition, the team’s style of play could benefit Marcus, allowing him to play a significant role. However, they must convince him to abandon his desire to join Barcelona, a rather complex task.

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