Manchester United faced Fulham at Craven Cottage for Matchday 23 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, and once again, head coach Ruben Amorim left Marcus Rashford out of the matchday squad. This marked Rashford’s sixth consecutive absence, prompting the Portuguese manager to deliver a blunt and definitive statement about the forward’s situation: “I’d rather put the goalkeeper coach.”

Despite a lack of offensive options following Antony‘s departure to Real Betis, Amorim chose to exclude Rashford yet again. Addressing the ongoing decision, Amorim set a clear precedent not just for Rashford but for the entire squad, emphasizing the importance of daily commitment to the team:

“It’s always the same reason. The reason is the training. The way I see what a soccer player should do in training, in life.. Is every day. If things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player,” Amorim stated firmly during the post-match press conference.

Amorim also acknowledged the lack of depth on the bench but stood by his principles: “On the bench, we missed a little bit of pace to go and change the game, but I prefer it like that. I would put (Jorge) Vital before I put a that don’t give the maximum every day. So I will not change in that department.”

The shocking claim—preferring to call up 63-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over Rashford—sent a strong message not only to the media but also to the players. For Rashford, the implication is clear: a return to the first team hinges on demonstrating full commitment.

Rashford’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain

Though Rashford has returned to training with Manchester United, he appears to have no place in Amorim’s plans for the second half of the season. With his exclusion from the Fulham game, the forward has now missed nine matches under Amorim, with two absences reportedly due to illness.

As the winter transfer window nears its close, Barcelona remains the only club actively pursuing Rashford on loan. However, the Spanish side is grappling with financial constraints that complicate the deal. Reports suggest that Barcelona’s ability to sell a young prospect could provide the financial flexibility needed to cover Rashford’s salary and finalize the move in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Amorim has continued to command the backing of both fans and players. The team has shown renewed energy following his unflinching assessment of their struggles as potentially “the worst team in the club’s history.” If Rashford fails to adapt to Amorim’s rigorous training standards, his involvement in the first team seems increasingly unlikely.