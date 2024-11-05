La Liga’s plans to hold a domestic league match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Miami have once again hit a wall. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) recently reversed their preliminary support for the December 22 match, marking the third attempt by La Liga president Javier Tebas to bring a the league fixture to US soil. Despite collaboration with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and a desire to globalize Spanish soccer, the RFEF ultimately decided against holding the match abroad, with legal, administrative, and environmental factors playing roles in the decision.

La Liga’s goal of bringing Spanish league games to new audiences aligns with other top leagues’ efforts to expand their presence internationally. The idea of hosting a marquee match between two of Spain’s biggest teams, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, in the United States would have represented a major leap forward in La Liga’s bid to globalize its brand. Tebas has been pursuing this vision for nearly a decade, believing it is essential to promote Spanish soccer abroad and provide financial benefits to the league.

The initial green light came when both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid agreed to relocate their match from Barcelona’s Montjuic Stadium to Miami. Yet, after consulting with Spain’s Ministry of Sport, the RFEF backtracked on its initial support. According to Mundo Deportivo, the federation’s recent institutional instability played a significant role in their decision. Additionally, FIFA’s Article 11, which mandates approval from UEFA for matches outside the league’s home nation, requires multiple levels of authorization, from RFEF to UEFA and finally CONCACAF. While these steps are achievable, the RFEF’s lack of a permanent president following the resignation of former chief Luis Rubiales left the governing body hesitant to take such a significant step.

Legal and administrative hurdles

The RFEF’s temporary management, an interim committee following Rubiales’ departure, further complicated La Liga’s efforts. The RFEF’s provisional governing body has limited authority, primarily overseeing routine matters rather than high-stakes decisions. Initially, they sought assistance from the Higher Sports Council (CSD), who then forwarded the issue to Spain’s Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) for clarification on whether the interim RFEF board could legally approve the Miami match. With an answer expected no sooner than mid-November, time constraints and the need for multiple levels of clearance made the proposed match increasingly unlikely.

Without a clear green light from the TAD, a decision needed by December 1 to meet FIFA’s regulatory requirements, the RFEF chose to err on the side of caution. La Liga, however, remains determined, viewing the Miami initiative as an eventual, if not immediate, component of its growth strategy.

Financial and cultural benefits

Though disappointed by the RFEF’s decision, Tebas has expressed confidence that a La Liga game in the United States will happen in the near future. By hosting such a match, La Liga could enhance its brand appeal among American fans, bringing in lucrative sponsorships and widening its international fan base. Given the enduring popularity of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, particularly after Lionel Messi’s departure to Inter Miami in the MLS, Tebas sees holding matches abroad as both a profitable and culturally enriching strategy for La Liga.

Although the RFEF’s concerns about the timing and its own temporary status led to this cancellation, the league’s international ambitions haven’t wavered. Tebas continues to advocate for a more flexible approach to league regulations, encouraging the RFEF to prioritize La Liga’s growth and visibility on the global stage.

With Tebas’s vision of global expansion undeterred, it’s likely that La Liga will reattempt to host a match abroad once the RFEF is more stable and the necessary legal pathways are clarified. Both the financial incentives and the cultural benefits are compelling reasons for La Liga to keep pushing for international matches, especially as European clubs and leagues look to expand into the US market.