Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could receive a massive revenue boost if they play their game this December in the USA. In particular, Barcelona can earn $6.5 million. That is a significant boost for the club amid ongoing financial recovery efforts. Javier Tebas, La Liga president, is pushing for an international encounter, which might signify Spanish soccer’s worldwide growth. However, several logistical and regulatory hurdles remain before this vision becomes a reality.

Historically, La Liga has long sought to grow its global reach, and bringing a league match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to Miami would mark a historic first. This potential match, scheduled for Matchday 18 from December 20 to December 22, has garnered support from both clubs. To increase worldwide interest in La Liga matches, the match will likely take place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The venue is well-known among American sports fans. This strategic move is part of Tebas’s broader vision to elevate the league’s presence abroad.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve aimed to play overseas, but we believe this moment is different, and with the right conditions, we can make this a reality”, Tebas has said in previous discussions about international matches. Likewise, the presidents of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, respectively, have echoed his enthusiasm. “If it is for the good of Spanish football, we are delighted to collaborate”, Atleti’s Enrique Cerezo recently said.

Barcelona may like the look of potential revenue for Atletico game in USA

The Colchoneros have already approved the idea of playing their December match in the US versus Barcelona. “Where the boss rules, the sailor does not rule. We don’t know anything about the match. If it is for the good of Spanish football, we are delighted to collaborate,” Cerezo told the media. In doing so, he signaled the club’s readiness to participate in the groundbreaking event.

Meanwhile, for the Blaugrana, a successful relocation of the game would yield a $6.5 million payday. It would be a welcome sum as the club works to stabilize its finances. As reported by journalist Laia Tudel, the arrangement’s final details are being ironed out. As a result, the match’s Miami setting looks increasingly likely.

Both clubs are enthusiastic about the financial rewards, especially Barcelona, which has faced challenging financial pressures in recent seasons. This financial boost aligns well with the club’s objectives. Especially as it seeks to expand revenue streams and return to a stronger economic position.

Challenges from Spanish soccer governing bodies

Although support is growing within La Liga and the clubs, Tebas faces opposition from key governing bodies, primarily the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE). These bodies play pivotal roles in the decision-making process for any foreign match relocations. A formal proposal has yet to reach the RFEF, which will have to approve the plans. In the past, both the RFEF and AFE have resisted La Liga’s attempts to host official matches abroad, arguing it could disrupt the domestic competition’s integrity and player welfare.

The AFE, in particular, has blocked similar initiatives in previous years, citing concerns over players’ rights, travel demands, and schedule disruptions. AFE’s approval will be crucial for any official moves to take place, and Tebas has arranged meetings with the association to address these issues directly.

