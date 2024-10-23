Atletico Madrid have reportedly given the go-ahead for their December clash against Barcelona to be held in the United States. This marks a significant step forward in La Liga’s long-standing ambition to host a fixture outside of Spain. The match, scheduled for 21-22 December, would take place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. This move is still pending approvals from FIFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Despite the excitement from higher-ups at Atletico, one of the club’s captains, Jose Maria Gimenez, has publicly criticized the plans. He has emphasized his preference for keeping the match in Spain.

La Liga’s desire to expand its brand by playing matches abroad isn’t new. During the presidency of Luis Rubiales, the RFEF opposed a prior effort to have a Girona-Barcelona match in Miami in 2019. Now Pedro Rocha’s suspension has put an interim committee in control of the Federation. Thus, La Liga president Javier Tebas redoubled his attempts to have the US match scheduled. Tebas is working closely with La Liga’s American partner, Relevent Sports, to push through the necessary permissions.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which has a 65,000-seat capacity, is reportedly the most likely venue for the match. The stadium has already assured that it can accommodate both the La Liga game and the NFL clash between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers, scheduled for the evening of December 22nd.

What did Jose Maria Gimenez say about US match?

Atletico Madrid’s top management seems enthusiastic about the idea of playing the match in the US. However, one of the club’s captains Jose Maria Gimenez has voiced his opposition. When asked about the proposal, the Uruguayan defender was candid in his response:

“Honestly, I didn’t know about it. But what can I say? I hope that it is played here, with the fans that follow us in every game.”

Gimenez’s remarks reflect concerns from some players and fans about the fairness of moving such a high-profile La Liga match out of Spain. In particular, Barcelona, who will be hosting the match, will benefit greatly from playing unofficially at home. The possibility of losing local fan engagement and the integrity of the competition is an ongoing point of debate.

Barcelona yet to respond after Atletico confirms game in United States

Barcelona have yet to officially respond to the proposal, and their approval is critical for the match to proceed. The Catalan club may be hesitant to give up home-field advantage at Montjuic, but financial incentives could sway their decision. Some reports suggest that the Blaugrana may demand additional compensation or regulatory adjustments from La Liga to agree to the match being played abroad.

The RFEF’s interim committee is another crucial factor, as they must sign off on the arrangement. With Rocha suspended for overstepping his duties, the interim leadership faces legal and logistical risks in approving the move, particularly given the contentious history surrounding similar attempts.

Meanwhile, FIFA, which holds ultimate authority over international matches, is reportedly leaning toward granting permission for the U.S. game. The focus is now on resolving any outstanding regulatory or contractual issues to ensure the match can go ahead as planned.

PHOTOS: IMAGO