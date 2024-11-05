Rodrygo Goes remains a highly sought-after player in the Premier League. Liverpool has shown the most significant interest, actively pursuing the 23-year-old Brazilian forward. However, they’re not alone; Manchester City is now making a strong push to acquire his services.

According to Sport, Pep Guardiola‘s City has been monitoring Rodrygo for some time. Previously, the presence of established attacking players made a move unlikely. However, uncertainty surrounding Erling Haaland‘s future has prompted City to explore potential replacements. Haaland’s impact on Guardiola’s tactics means a change could necessitate a significant shift in strategy.

City is prepared to make a substantial offer for Rodrygo. Real Madrid is considering a €150 million bid for the Brazilian.

The impact of Mbappé’s arrival on Rodrygo’s role

Rodrygo is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028, but his position within the team isn’t entirely secure. Although he established himself as a starter after three seasons, Kylian Mbappé’s arrival has reduced his importance.

Before Mbappé’s signing was confirmed, Rodrygo hinted at potential future uncertainty, acknowledging the Frenchman’s potential to limit his playing time. In a late-May DAZN interview, he stated, “Staying at Madrid forever?… Well, everything is possible. I have a contract here, but…the years I’ve spent here have been a pleasure for me.”

€170 Million: Will Real Madrid sell?

The final decision on Rodrygo’s transfer rests with Real Madrid. While his release clause is €1 billion, and his market value is estimated at €110 million (Transfermarkt), the club may hesitate given his integration into the team and demonstrated talent.

However, City’s potential increase of the offer to €170 million could sway Real Madrid’s decision.

Rodrygo’s current season performance

The young Brazilian has played 13 matches this season, often coming off the bench or being substituted. His average playing time is 53 minutes. Mbappé’s arrival has diminished his role.

He has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists, an improvement on last season. Since joining Real Madrid, he’s accumulated 57 goals in 230 appearances (0.24 goals per game).