La Liga’s longstanding ambition to bring Spanish league games to international venues seems closer to fruition than ever, with a Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid game potentially being held in Miami this December.

This potential game will likely take place on December 21-22. Thus, it would be part of La Liga‘s larger effort to increase its worldwide clout by hosting superstar matches overseas. Although this is great news for American fans, Premier League teams are fearful they may fall behind in the race to corner foreign markets.

The Spanish league has now formally requested the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to approve moving the fixture to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It would mark the first time a LaLiga match happens outside Spain.

Both clubs are reportedly supportive of the move, though not without internal disagreement; for instance, Atletico’s defender Jose Maria Gimenez has publicly voiced opposition to the idea.

Nevertheless, the final decision hinges on multiple approvals, including an evaluation by the RFEF’s interim board. Thus, if successful, a final nod from UEFA by the December 1 deadline.

La Liga President Javier Tebas is no longer facing opposition from former RFEF President Luis Rubiales.

As a result, he is reportedly optimistic that the change in leadership will help the initiative gain traction. Should the proposal succeed, the match would take place just a day before the NFL’s Miami Dolphins face the San Francisco 49ers at the same venue. Thus, highlighting the strategic significance of tapping into the US sports market.

Premier League clubs’ concerns over international expansion

The prospect of a La Liga game in the States has reportedly stirred concerns among Premier League clubs. Particularly because the Spanish league’s move into the American market could offer new revenue streams and fan engagement opportunities.

According to the Daily Mail, clubs fear that La Liga might successfully establish itself in the US market. If so, the Premier League could be left behind in this valuable and rapidly expanding sector.

Obviously, the English top flight has fans all over the world. However, this plan shows that La Liga is ready to take things to the next level by holding games abroad.

The Premier League and La Liga have both pursued international expansion strategies for years.

Therefore, the Premier League have supposedly been considering similar plans for competitive matches abroad. However, these ideas have been met with strong opposition from fans and players concerned about traditions and logistical challenges.

Yet, La Liga’s push for a physical presence in the US market could put pressure on the Premier League to revisit similar initiatives to stay competitive.

What do fans and players think about a possible Miami game?

Though Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are officially in favor of the Miami move, the proposal is not without detractors.

Supporters from both clubs and some players like Gimenez, have expressed reservations about the idea. Some fans feel that moving games abroad disrupts local fan access and home-ground traditions, and the decision could fuel debate over the commercialization of soccer at the expense of fan experiences.

For players, the additional travel involved in an overseas game could impact performance and recovery, especially during a packed mid-season schedule.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images