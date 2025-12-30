Trending topics:
Comments

Mastantuono’s 2026 World Cup chances with Argentina at risk after Real Madrid’s firm decision amid transfer rumors

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesFranco Mastantuono of Real Madrid.

With less than six months remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it is natural for transfer rumors to circulate around players looking to improve their chances of appearing in the world’s biggest soccer tournament. Argentine prodigy Franco Mastantuono has been at the center of that kind of speculation at Real Madrid.

A few weeks ago, Mastantuono’s name began appearing across news outlets amid rumors of a possible departure from the Spanish side during the January transfer window, given the limited opportunities he has received recently under head coach Xabi Alonso.

However, the reality appears to be far removed from those reports. “Real Madrid consider Franco Mastantuono not available for loan in January, never been a possibility,” journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Tuesday via his official X account.

The 18-year-old winger had started the 2025-26 season in strong form, featuring regularly and showing flashes of the talent that led Los Blancos to pay a significant fee to River Plate for him. But a groin injury completely changed his situation and left Franco in an unexpected position.

Mastantuono wore Argentina’s No. 10 jersey during the qualifier vs Ecuador in September.



After that injury sidelined him for four matches—and forced him to withdraw from the Argentina national team squad for the October international break—Mastantuono abruptly lost his place at Real Madrid. He remained on the bench without playing in five matches and logged just 67 minutes across two appearances in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.





Lionel Messi’s participation practically confirmed? Unique tribute for Argentina captain ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup in the works

Mastantuono’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup

In part, the rumors linking Franco Mastantuono to a potential move in the January transfer window were based on the winger’s need for more playing time at club level to secure his spot on Argentina’s roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Over the course of this year, Mastantuono experienced a meteoric rise on the international stage. He was a substitute for Argentina’s U-20 team at the South American tournament in January, but his performances with River Plate and subsequent transfer to Real Madrid led to his senior national team debut in June. A few months later, he even wore the No. 10 shirt in Lionel Messi’s absence.

Those milestones seemed to position the young winger as a near-lock among the 26 players expected to be selected by Lionel Scaloni next summer. However, his current lack of minutes at Real Madrid could prove costly, as other players competing for the same role are steadily gaining ground.

Mastantuono’s competition with Argentina

Franco Mastantuono is part of a long list of young attacking players who will battle over the coming months for a place at the World Cup with Argentina. One of his strongest competitors is Nicolas Paz, who has enjoyed an outstanding year with Como 1907 in Serie A and is almost certain to rejoin Real Madrid next summer.

Claudio Echeverri found himself in a situation similar to Mastantuono’s at Bayer Leverkusen and agreed to move to Girona in search of more consistent playing time. Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho, and AS Roma’s Matias Soule are among the other players rounding out that group.

In addition to the emerging talents, established stars are also fighting for spots in Scaloni’s squad. Giovani Lo Celso, currently on the fringes at Real Betis, could join Inter Miami in pursuit of more minutes; Angel Correa is thriving with Tigres in Mexico; and Nicolas Gonzalez and Thiago Almada have integrated well at Atletico Madrid. It is clear there will not be room for all of them on Argentina’s roster, and the next six months will be decisive in that competition.

