Kylian Mbappe may lose a young teammate as Real Madrid are reportedly open to a surprising exit to an Italian side

Despite Kylian Mbappe‘s impressive form, Real Madrid are not having the best season, leading to Xabi Alonso being fired. While coach Alvaro Arbeloa seeks to restore competitiveness to the team, they are already open to making changes to their roster. In light of this, Real Madrid have surprised fans by reportedly being open to letting a promising young player leave for a major Italian team ahead of the 2026-27 season.

According to Calcio Mercato, Real Madrid are open to allowing Franco Mastantuono to leave, even though he just arrived at the start of the season for €63.2 million. In light of this, Inter Milan have shown interest in signing him and will try to secure his transfer in June. However, the Spanish club is seeking a deal akin to Nico Paz’s arrangement in Como, which includes a buy-back clause to maintain control over his future.

Franco Mastantuono surprised everyone at the start of the season, playing a key role under Xabi Alonso. However, the Argentine suffered from groin pain, which slowed down his impressive competitive pace. Additionally, the emergence of Arda Guler, Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz, seems to have taken away his prominence. Therefore, his potential departure to Inter Milan would be an ideal opportunity to gain prominence, seeking his return to the Spanish side.

With a significant portion of the current season remaining, Franco still has a great opportunity to prove he deserves a key role in Arbeloa’s rotation. However, the Argentine star has yet to shine in his first season, recording only 2 goals and 1 assist. With Brahim’s impressive performance with Morocco at the AFCON and Rodrygo’s rise, the 18-year-old star needs to elevate his game to become an ideal partner for Mbappe and Vinicius and secure his spot.

Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid.

Mastantuono’s Argentina 2026 World Cup spot could be in serious danger

Since his call-up to the Argentina squad in June 2025, Franco Mastantuono has not been a regular starter. Under coach Lionel Scaloni, the 18-year-old star has yet to complete a full game, facing stiff competition from Nico Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Giuliano Simeone. While all his competitors are key players on their respective teams, Mastantuono has yet to establish himself as a regular at Real Madrid.

In case Mastantuono continues as a third or fourth option at Real Madrid, Scaloni may consider other players who are getting more playing time, possibly leaving Franco out of the 2026 World Cup roster. Consequently, the 18-year-old star faces the tough challenge of securing more playing time. Failure to do so might not only lead to his departure from Real Madrid but also cost him the opportunity to join Lionel Messi at the anticipated tournament.