Real Madrid suffer a huge blow as Kylian Mbappé gets a muscle injury: Will it affect his 2026 World Cup participation?

Real Madrid are not having their best season, having been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and currently sitting second in LaLiga. Compounding their disappointing campaign, Álvaro Arbeloa has now lost his third player in a matter of weeks, as Kylian Mbappé has been diagnosed with a muscle injury, joining Arda Güler and Éder Militão on the sidelines. As a result, fans are beginning to question whether he will be fit in time for the 2026 World Cup.

In Real Madrid’s recent draw against Real Betis, Kylian Mbappé asked to be substituted in the 81st minute, causing concern among fans. A few hours later, the Spanish club issued a statement confirming the extent of his injury: “Following tests conducted today by Real Madrid’s medical staff, our player Kylian Mbappé has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. His condition is being monitored.”

While los Blancos chose not to provide a specific recovery timeline, Kylian Mbappé would not play again this season, as there is little at stake for them in LaLiga and they prefer not to push him physically, reports Christian Blasco via Diario Sport. However, the Frenchman is expected to arrive in top form for the 2026 World Cup—something crucial for his professional career, especially after already dealing with a significant injury this season.

Alongside Mbappé’s injury, Real Madrid will be without Éder Militão, Arda Güler, and Rodrygo for the remainder of the season, representing a significant loss for head coach Álvaro Arbeloa. As a result, Gonzalo García or Brahim Díaz could become key protagonists for the rest of the campaign, having a major opportunity to prove they deserve to remain in the squad. With this in mind, Kylian is set to shine in the 2026 World Cup with France.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks dejected after Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappé could deny Lionel Messi historic World Cup record

Kylian Mbappé is having an outstanding season with Real Madrid. Despite the team leaving much to be desired collectively, the Frenchman remains in exceptional scoring form, netting 41 goals in 41 matches. As a result, the 27-year-old striker is on track for a historic campaign with France at the 2026 World Cup. He could even prevent Lionel Messi from reaching a historic record in the competition, achieving it himself instead.

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At 38 years old, Lionel Messi stands as the clear favorite to become the all-time top scorer in the tournament, as he currently has 13 goals and would need just four more to surpass Miroslav Klose. However, Kylian Mbappé could prevent the veteran from reaching this record, as he already has 12 goals in just two editions and could aim to become the competition’s all-time top scorer himself at only 27 years old.

With this in mind, the Frenchman might prioritize regaining full fitness, potentially ruling out playing for Real Madrid this season. Since the team is not contending for any titles, he risks aggravating his injury and missing the anticipated tournament. Furthermore, the 27-year-old striker aims to return to peak form to compete with Los Blancos in the 2026-27 season, especially given the injuries affecting some of his teammates.