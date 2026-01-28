Trending topics:
Jude Bellingham among Real Madrid stars reportedly receiving strong request from club president Florentino Perez

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Even though Real Madrid made a multimillion-dollar investment, they are facing a highly inconsistent season, marked by a series of poor results. Consequently, they decided to dismiss Xabi Alonso just a few months after he joined. However, the issue seems to extend beyond the former coach, as president Florentino Pérez has reportedly decided to meet with Jude Bellingham and two other players to address a growing concern.

According to Cadena SER, Florentino Perez has decided to take a step forward in the Real Madrid dressing room, demanding more intensity and self-discipline following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso. However, the president has met privately with Jude Bellingham, asking him for more leadership on the field and a change in attitude. In addition, the executive has also met with Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono, calling their attention to their performance.

Following the arrival of Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid have revitalized their form, conceding just one goal in their last three matches while showcasing exceptional attacking prowess. Additionally, Bellingham, Güler, and Mastantuono have all stepped up, demonstrating the talent that secured their spots with the Spanish side.

While Xabi Alonso’s stint was marked by reports of tensions in the dressing room, Arbeloa’s arrival appears to have put those issues to rest, holding conversations with players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold about their roles within the team. With that, Real Madrid seem to have rediscovered their best version, but there is still a long season ahead, and it will only be considered a success if they manage to win LaLiga or the UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio of Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio.

Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe lead Real Madrid resurgence under Arbeloa

Unlike in previous seasons, Vinícius Jr. struggled to start strong, falling short of his usual goal-scoring impact. However, Arbeloa’s arrival has revitalized his attacking prominence by reducing his defensive duties, allowing him to showcase his best form—a change we’ve already observed. Consequently, the Brazilian reasserts himself as a project leader alongside Kylian Mbappé, with both players emerging as the team’s most decisive figures.

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

While Kylian remains Real Madrid’s top scorer with 34 goals, the Brazilian has established himself as the team’s leading assister alongside Arda Güler, with 11 assists, highlighting his adaptability to the Frenchman’s arrival. Additionally, Jude Bellingham has taken on a more midfield central role alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni, giving the team a level of stability that has allowed the defensive pairing of Dean Huijsen and Raúl Asencio to shine once again.

