Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly take major step toward signing Argentina international Gio Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso has emerged as Inter Miami’s top target for the winter transfer window, with the MLS side pushing aggressively to add another Argentina national team player to its roster. With Lionel Messi potentially set to reunite with yet another familiar face, the Herons have reportedly taken a key step toward securing the midfielder’s signature.

Following Sergio Busquets’ retirement from professional soccer, Inter Miami now have two openings to address: a Designated Player slot (currently held by Messi, with Rodrigo De Paul expected to fill the other) and a clear void in midfield. To restore balance and control in the center of the pitch, Lo Celso has been identified as both a sporting solution and a market opportunity, with talks now advancing.

According to Diario Olé, Real Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini has already approved Giovani Lo Celso’s departure to Inter Miami. While the Argentine midfielder has been an important contributor in recent seasons, his role has diminished during the 2025-26 campaign, making the Herons’ interest an appealing chance for Betis to cash in on the 29-year-old.

In recent days, Betis have reportedly set an asking price of €5 million (approximately $5.8 million) for Inter Miami to complete the transfer. That fee would allow the Spanish club to cover the remaining amortization from Lo Celso’s move from Tottenham Hotspur (completed for a similar amount in 2024-25) while also reducing their annual wage bill by more than €5 million.

Lo Celso has also attracted interest from Argentine club Rosario Central, his boyhood team, where he could reunite with Ángel Di María. However, Inter Miami have reportedly emerged as the most attractive destination, with advanced negotiations underway on a deal that would see the midfielder join MLS on a two-year contract.

Why is Lo Celso joining Inter Miami?

After beginning the season as an undisputed starter, Giovani Lo Celso has seen his role at Real Betis decline in recent months. He has appeared in 20 matches across all competitions, recording two goals and two assists in 1,203 minutes, but his last start came on November 23 against Girona, when he was substituted due to injury and subsequently missed three matches.

With the 2026 World Cup now less than six months away, Lo Celso’s priority has become consistent playing time to ensure full fitness for the tournament. After missing the opening matches of 2025 through injury, he was recently recalled by Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni for the national team’s latest fixtures.

A key figure in Argentina’s 2024 Copa América triumph, providing the assist for Lautaro Martínez’s winning goal in the final, Lo Celso is widely expected to be part of the World Cup squad. After missing the 2022 tournament due to a late injury, the midfielder will be eager for redemption on North American soil in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

