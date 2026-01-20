Lionel Messi’s Champions League record remains untouched after 18-year-old Mastantuono scores for Real Madrid

Franco Mastantuono made his return to Real Madrid’s starting lineup in the best way possible, scoring in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against AS Monaco. By finding the net, the 18-year-old wrote his name into Argentine soccer history, though he ultimately fell short of matching a record held by Lionel Messi.

After scoring in the Copa del Rey elimination against Albacete and coming off the bench against Levante, Mastantuono stood out with an energetic and incisive performance. In the 51st minute, following a strong hold-up play by Vinícius Júnior, the Brazilian slipped a through ball to the Argentine, who finished with his right foot for his first Champions League goal.

With that strike, Mastantuono became the second-youngest Argentine player to score in the Champions League at 18 years and 159 days old. However, the Real Madrid prospect came up just weeks short, 29 days to be exact, of surpassing Messi’s benchmark.

Back in 2005, Messi was already establishing himself in Barcelona’s first team. On Matchday 4 of the 2005-06 Champions League, he scored the third goal in a 5-0 win over Panathinaikos on November 2, becoming the youngest Argentine to score in the competition at 18 years and 131 days.

Mastantuono featured in Real Madrid’s first three Champions League matches under then-head coach Xabi Alonso. He went scoreless in wins over Marseille (2–1), Kairat Almaty (5–0), and Juventus (1–0), before being sidelined for the next three games while recovering from pubalgia.

Despite missing out on Messi’s record, Mastantuono still earned a place in Real Madrid’s youth history. He is now the club’s third-youngest Champions League goalscorer, behind Raúl González (18 years, 113 days) and Endrick (18 years, 58 days).

Mastantuono: ‘I’ll never be Messi’

Signed for €45 million from River Plate ahead of the 2025-26 season, Mastantuono arrived with massive expectations. Labeled by some as “Real Madrid’s Lamine Yamal” or even “the new Messi,” the winger has posted three goals and one assist in 20 appearances, drawing criticism from fans and Spanish media.

After the Monaco match, Mastantuono addressed that criticism in the mixed zone: “Yes, it hurts, but I also understand them. Since I was a kid I had luck of people talking about my footballing side, some said I was the new Messi, and others said I was a disaster and the worst signing in Real Madrid’s history. I don’t believe I’m Messi, I’ll never be Messi, and I don’t believe I’m the worst signing in Real Madrid’s history.“

He then spoke about handling negativity and focusing on development. “I work to be in good shape and to become the best version of myself, which I believe I can reach, and I work for that every day. Criticism hurts when it comes with bad intentions, but in the end we are part of the football elite, and I think criticism is fair,” he concluded.

