La Liga
Argentine legend uses Lamine Yamal as an example to warn Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono

Mauro Tognacca

Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
Most players are currently under fire in Real Madrid amid a disappointing season. While much of the criticism targets the stars, promising youngster Franco Mastantuono has also come under scrutiny. Argentina legend Mario Kempes has offered his view about the player, using Lamine Yamal as an example.

Advice comes from all directions, but one voice with the experience to guide young players is Kempes. The World Cup winner in 1978 recently compared what Mastantuono should do with what the Barcelona star has been doing.

In an interview with Argentinian streamer Rodrigo Rea, Kempes said: “He must be more aggressive. Play like he did on River Plate. Look at Yamal. He dribbles, he shoots on goal. He makes mistakes, a few, but he continues trying. If he doesn’t do that, he won’t last much”.

The first few months of Mastantuono with his new club have not been good. The expectations were high for the $60 million transfer, but his role in the team is now being questioned. So far, he has appeared in 23 matches, scoring three goals, leaving his spot in the starting eleven uncertain each week.

Kempes offered some advice to Franco Mastantuono (Elsa/Getty Images)

Kempes on Real Madrid’s pressure

Something very noticeable about Kempes statements on Mastantuono regards the club he is in. The Valencia legend knows very well the pressure that fans can put onto the players if the results aren’t coming their way.

Despite having played in a famous club in Argentina, Kempes remarks this is even more difficult. “It’s not River or Boca. This is Real Madrid. In this club you must win even in the training sessions.”

Lastly, he referred to Mastantuono’s effort. “He has to make more sacrifices than the rest of his teammates. He has to run more than Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius, even Rodrygo. He’s mature but he has to demonstrate his talent on the field”.

