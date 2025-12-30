FIFA’s Gianni Infantino announces replacement for The Best awards ahead of 2026

FIFA introduced The Best awards in 2016 following its split from the Ballon d’Or, creating its own platform to recognize the top figures in world soccer each year. Now, with 2026 approaching, the awards are set for a major overhaul, as FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that The Best will be replaced by a new initiative beginning next year.

Speaking during the inaugural World Sports Summit in Dubai, Infantino addressed several potential changes to the game, including ongoing discussions around rule adjustments such as Arsène Wenger’s proposed offside law. However, one of the most notable announcements was the confirmation that The Best awards will be replaced by a joint initiative with the Dubai Sports Council, becoming FIFA’s only official awards honoring excellence on and off the pitch starting in 2026.

FIFA and Dubai Sports Council presidents Gianni Infantino and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum formalized the agreement by signing a memorandum of understanding at the event. “Starting in 2026, this will be FIFA’s only official annual awards ceremony and will bring together the most prominent figures in world football to honor the best players, teams, and achievements from the previous men’s and women’s football season,” FIFA confirmed in a statement distributed to the media.

Infantino also emphasized the significance of Dubai’s role in the new awards structure: “We are delighted to join forces with Dubai, a city that lives and breathes football, as we develop this world-class event. These world football awards will not just be an award ceremony, but an innovative way to celebrate football and honor the official top performers of the year both on and off the pitch.“

Ousmane Dembele awarded with 2025 FIFA The Best.

Over the years, The Best awards have honored players, goalkeepers, and coaches across men’s and women’s soccer, along with a fan-voted prize. No specific details have yet been announced regarding categories, nomination processes, selection criteria, or ceremony dates for the new awards, with further information expected in the coming months.

FIFA now to compete against the Ballon d’Or and GSA

Since FIFA and France Football ended their partnership in 2016, both organizations have followed separate paths in recognizing the world’s top players. In recent years, the Globe Soccer Awards (co-founded by Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes) have also gained prominence, and FIFA’s latest move represents a strategic effort to strengthen its position in the global awards landscape.

While The Best ceremonies were traditionally hosted in European cities such as Zurich, London, and Paris, the new awards will relocate to Dubai. The city also serves as the home of the Globe Soccer Awards, adding another layer of competition as FIFA looks to elevate the prestige and global reach of its revamped honors.

Who are the top winners in The Best history?

Although The Best awards may return in a different format, the 2025 ceremony marked the final edition under the current structure, concluding nearly a decade of recognition. Despite the change, the list of top winners remains firmly established.

Lionel Messi stands as the most decorated men’s winner, having claimed The Best award three times, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski with two apiece. In women’s soccer, Aitana Bonmatí leads the way with three wins, while Alexia Putellas is the only other player to secure the honor twice.

Lionel Messi poses with the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 award.

In the Yashin Award category, Emiliano Martínez tops the men’s list with two wins, matched by Mary Earps on the women’s side. Jürgen Klopp is the only men’s coach to have won The Best twice, while Sarina Wiegman leads all managers with five awards in women’s soccer.

