Mastantuono and two other Argentine gems reportedly seek January move to secure World Cup spot alongside Messi

Seasons that end with a World Cup are often different from any other. The FIFA tournament is the most important competition in soccer and is held only once every four years, so no player wants to miss out. As a result, many make key career decisions in the months leading up to it. According to reports, Franco Mastantuono and two other young stars are now doing exactly that as they aim to join Lionel Messi with Argentina in 2026.

“Mastantuono, the talented 18-year-old attacking midfielder, has formally requested a move away from Real Madrid this January,” Fichajes reported this week, a claim also echoed by El Nacional de Catalunya.

The reason behind the request is tied to the limited role Franco has played recently with the Spanish side. After a strong start to the season, with several appearances as a starter, a groin injury sidelined him. Since then, he has made just one start in the last 10 matches.

The lack of minutes at Real Madrid could seriously damage Mastantuono’s hopes of making Argentina’s final roster for the 2026 World Cup. “The main driver behind this desire for change is the need to convince Lionel Scaloni ahead of the international tournament,” Fichajes added. “Staying on the Argentina radar requires competing at the highest level every Sunday, something that now seems distant at the Santiago Bernabeu.”

Claudio Echeverri is one of Argentina’s brightest young talents.

Two other Argentine gems who could change clubs before the World Cup

Much like Franco Mastantuono, two other Argentine players are reportedly eager to change clubs this winter to improve their chances of playing at the World Cup. “Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City have agreed to terminate Claudio Echeverri’s loan deal from January,” reporter Fabrizio Romano said on his X account.

The talented 19-year-old midfielder barely played in Germany, which cost him his place with the national team, to the point that Lionel Scaloni did not call him up during the most recent FIFA international windows. As a result, Echeverri is now planning his next step at a club where he can see more regular action. “The Argentinian talent returns to Man City for a new loan, with Girona and River Plate both keen,” Romano added.

There is a similar case in Serie A. “Valentin Carboni’s loan to Genoa is expected to be interrupted as he will return to Inter in January. A new loan will follow, as Inter want Carboni to play on a regular basis and get more game time,” Romano also reported this week.

Argentina face intense internal competition ahead of the World Cup

The situations involving Mastantuono, Carboni, and Echeverri also apply to more established players such as Paulo Dybala, who has also been linked with a potential move this winter. This wave of midseason changes may seem surprising, but it is directly tied to the ambition of playing at the World Cup.

Argentina boast a squad packed with top-level talent, especially in attack, and the 26 available spots for the FIFA tournament will not be enough for everyone. Lionel Messi obviously has his place secured—if he ultimately decides to play in the World Cup—while stars such as Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Thiago Almada, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Gonzalez, Julian Alvarez, and Lautaro Martinez also appear close to locks.

Behind them, however, is a long list of players who will be closely evaluated by coach Scaloni. Young talents like Mastantuono, Carboni, and Echeverri have been considered in the past and remain in contention, but they also face competition from peers such as Nicolas Paz, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Buonanotte, Matias Soule, and Gianluca Prestianni. None of them are guaranteed a World Cup spot, making their club performances over the coming months decisive.