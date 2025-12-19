Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Mastantuono and two other Argentine gems reportedly seek January move to secure World Cup spot alongside Messi

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (L) and Franco Mastantuono (R) of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) and Franco Mastantuono (R) of Argentina.

Seasons that end with a World Cup are often different from any other. The FIFA tournament is the most important competition in soccer and is held only once every four years, so no player wants to miss out. As a result, many make key career decisions in the months leading up to it. According to reports, Franco Mastantuono and two other young stars are now doing exactly that as they aim to join Lionel Messi with Argentina in 2026.

“Mastantuono, the talented 18-year-old attacking midfielder, has formally requested a move away from Real Madrid this January,” Fichajes reported this week, a claim also echoed by El Nacional de Catalunya.

The reason behind the request is tied to the limited role Franco has played recently with the Spanish side. After a strong start to the season, with several appearances as a starter, a groin injury sidelined him. Since then, he has made just one start in the last 10 matches.

The lack of minutes at Real Madrid could seriously damage Mastantuono’s hopes of making Argentina’s final roster for the 2026 World Cup. “The main driver behind this desire for change is the need to convince Lionel Scaloni ahead of the international tournament,” Fichajes added. “Staying on the Argentina radar requires competing at the highest level every Sunday, something that now seems distant at the Santiago Bernabeu.”

Claudio Echeverri is one of Argentina’s brightest young talents.

Claudio Echeverri is one of Argentina’s brightest young talents.

Two other Argentine gems who could change clubs before the World Cup

Much like Franco Mastantuono, two other Argentine players are reportedly eager to change clubs this winter to improve their chances of playing at the World Cup. “Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City have agreed to terminate Claudio Echeverri’s loan deal from January,” reporter Fabrizio Romano said on his X account.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal becomes reality: Official date and venue set for Argentina–Spain Finalissima

see also

Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal becomes reality: Official date and venue set for Argentina–Spain Finalissima

The talented 19-year-old midfielder barely played in Germany, which cost him his place with the national team, to the point that Lionel Scaloni did not call him up during the most recent FIFA international windows. As a result, Echeverri is now planning his next step at a club where he can see more regular action. “The Argentinian talent returns to Man City for a new loan, with Girona and River Plate both keen,” Romano added.

There is a similar case in Serie A. Valentin Carboni’s loan to Genoa is expected to be interrupted as he will return to Inter in January. A new loan will follow, as Inter want Carboni to play on a regular basis and get more game time,” Romano also reported this week.

Argentina face intense internal competition ahead of the World Cup

The situations involving Mastantuono, Carboni, and Echeverri also apply to more established players such as Paulo Dybala, who has also been linked with a potential move this winter. This wave of midseason changes may seem surprising, but it is directly tied to the ambition of playing at the World Cup.

Advertisement

Argentina boast a squad packed with top-level talent, especially in attack, and the 26 available spots for the FIFA tournament will not be enough for everyone. Lionel Messi obviously has his place secured—if he ultimately decides to play in the World Cup—while stars such as Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Thiago Almada, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Gonzalez, Julian Alvarez, and Lautaro Martinez also appear close to locks.

Argentina and Spain reportedly secure March FIFA break opponents ahead of Finalissima clash

see also

Argentina and Spain reportedly secure March FIFA break opponents ahead of Finalissima clash

Behind them, however, is a long list of players who will be closely evaluated by coach Scaloni. Young talents like Mastantuono, Carboni, and Echeverri have been considered in the past and remain in contention, but they also face competition from peers such as Nicolas Paz, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Buonanotte, Matias Soule, and Gianluca Prestianni. None of them are guaranteed a World Cup spot, making their club performances over the coming months decisive.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Guardiola's Manchester City signs new player dubbed the 'next Messi,' who will join the first team upon arrival

Guardiola's Manchester City signs new player dubbed the 'next Messi,' who will join the first team upon arrival

Manchester City needs a boost. The club is reportedly signing 18-year-old midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate in January, aiming to address its injury crisis and improve its current standing in the Premier League.

Manchester City drops $27 million on Argentine teenager

Manchester City drops $27 million on Argentine teenager

Manchester City is re-upping young talent by purchasing Claudio Echeverri. The 17-year-old River Plate sensation is one of the brightest talents coming out of South America, and Manchester City has had recent success dipping into the Argentine Primera. For example, the club purchased Julian Alvarez from River Plate in January 2022. In his lone season […]

2026 World Cup reportedly prompts unusual request from Germany coach Nagelsmann to Barcelona’s Flick

2026 World Cup reportedly prompts unusual request from Germany coach Nagelsmann to Barcelona’s Flick

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann reportedly made an unusual request to Barcelona coach Hansi Flick linked to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Christian Pulisic awaits possible USMNT teammate arrival: Massimiliano Allegri’s ex-pupil eyes shock January reunion to secure 2026 FIFA World Cup dream spot

Christian Pulisic awaits possible USMNT teammate arrival: Massimiliano Allegri’s ex-pupil eyes shock January reunion to secure 2026 FIFA World Cup dream spot

Amid concerns about depth and balance, a familiar profile has quietly resurfaced—one that could strengthen Milan immediately while also serving a very different long-term objective: staying visible ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo