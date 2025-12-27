Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Lionel Messi’s participation practically confirmed? Unique tribute for Argentina captain ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup in the works

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Messi at 2022 World Cup
Messi at 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi has spent nearly two decades answering soccer’s biggest questions with his feet. Now, as the sport edges closer to its most ambitious global tournament ever, another question has taken center stage. Messi is approaching 39, his legacy already secure, yet the conversation around his future refuses to fade. With club soccer in the United States offering a different rhythm and the national team preparing to defend its crown, signs are quietly emerging that suggest something special is being prepared in the background.

The debate is no longer just about whether Messi can play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — it is about whether the stage itself is being shaped with him in mind. The 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, represents a historic expansion of the tournament and potentially a historic moment for Messi. Already the record holder for World Cup appearances (26), having surpassed Lothar Matthaus in 2022, Messi has never formally closed the door on one last dance with the national team.

Speaking to Sport, Messi addressed the topic with characteristic clarity and restraint: “It’s special to play with the national team, especially in major official competitions, and even more so considering what a World Cup means, especially after having won it.” However, he also underlined the conditions that matter most to him:

“I don’t want to be a burden. I want to feel physically fit, to be sure I can help and contribute to the team.” That balance — desire versus responsibility — has defined Messi’s thinking since lifting the trophy in Qatar. The dream has been fulfilled, but the pull of competition remains.

Lionel Messi makes shock return among 2026 Ballon d’Or contenders: Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal surge ahead as early favorites emerge

see also

Lionel Messi makes shock return among 2026 Ballon d’Or contenders: Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal surge ahead as early favorites emerge

Club rhythm and physical reality

Messi’s current environment offers a unique advantage. Playing for Inter Miami, his season no longer mirrors the relentless European calendar. The MLS structure includes a significant mid-winter break, offering recovery time rarely afforded at this level.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi of Argentina

Lionel Messi of Argentina

The 38-year-old himself has acknowledged this difference: “Our season is different from the European one. We’ll have a pre-season in between, with few matches leading up to the World Cup, and we’ll see how things go day by day.” That window could be decisive. If Messi feels physically sharp and mentally motivated during pre-season, the possibility of featuring for Argentina in 2026 becomes far more realistic.

Cristiano Ronaldo still costs a fortune after latest Saudi Pro League market update: How does it compare to Lionel Messi in MLS?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo still costs a fortune after latest Saudi Pro League market update: How does it compare to Lionel Messi in MLS?

The special tribute revealed

In the middle of this uncertainty, a remarkable detail has surfaced — one that could put an end to the doubt. According to Footy HeadlinesAdidas is preparing a signature World Cup boot release designed specifically for Messi in 2026. The boots, poetically named “El Ultimo Tango” [The Last Tango], are scheduled to launch in June 2026, just weeks before the tournament begins.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

The design tells its own story. A predominantly white upper, accented with gold detailing and sky-blue elements, pays tribute to Argentina’s colors while deliberately stepping away from the gold-heavy designs that defined Messi’s previous tournament boots. The symbolism is unmistakable. The name alone suggests closure. Not certainty — but possibility.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi’s Inter Miami advance for Giovani Lo Celso: Betis reportedly set asking price for Argentina star

Messi’s Inter Miami advance for Giovani Lo Celso: Betis reportedly set asking price for Argentina star

Lionel Messi could be reunited with Argentina teammate Giovani Lo Celso as Inter Miami reportedly negotiate with Real Betis.

World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina reportedly eyed by Barcelona amid center-back search

World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina reportedly eyed by Barcelona amid center-back search

Barcelona are searching for a defender and have reportedly shown interest in a World Cup winner with Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team.

Lionel Messi still the key: Argentina legend Javier Zanetti reveals Inter Miami star’s hidden 2026 FIFA World Cup weapon for Lionel Scaloni’s side

Lionel Messi still the key: Argentina legend Javier Zanetti reveals Inter Miami star’s hidden 2026 FIFA World Cup weapon for Lionel Scaloni’s side

As the soccer world looks ahead to 2026, questions continue to swirl around Lionel Messi and whether the sport’s most decorated modern icon will once again step onto the game’s biggest stage.

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid exit rumors fueled by Al Ittihad sporting director: ‘I see it as a possibility’

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid exit rumors fueled by Al Ittihad sporting director: ‘I see it as a possibility’

Al Ittihad could emerge as a destination for Vinicius Junior if he decides to leave Real Madrid.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo