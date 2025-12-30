Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo delivers encouraging message to Al Nassr with 2026 in sight after perfect SPL run ends

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo smiling in a Saudi Pro League game.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesAl Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo smiling in a Saudi Pro League game.

Cristiano Ronaldo closed out 2025 by once again proving that age is just a number, continuing to play a central role as Al Nassr surged to the top of the Saudi Pro League. After the club’s perfect league run finally came to an end, the Portuguese star delivered an encouraging message to his teammates with an eye toward 2026.

Al Nassr traveled to face Al Ettifaq on Matchday 12 of the 2025-26 SPL season after winning their first 10 matches and aiming to extend the streak. Despite Ronaldo got a goal with his back (deflecting Joao Felix’s shot), the visitors were held to a 2-2 draw as Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice, including an equalizer in the 80th minute.

While the winning streak ended, Al Nassr remain in a strong position in the title race, even with more than half the season still to play. Reflecting on the progress made during the second half of 2025, Ronaldo took to social media to rally his teammates, writing: “We are on the right path and we know what we need to do in 2026!

Al Nassr produced the best start in SPL history by winning their first 10 matches, showcasing both prolific scoring and defensive stability. The draw slowed their momentum, but they still sit atop the table with 31 points from 11 matches, three points clear of second-place Al Taawoun, with Al Hilal on 26 points and still yet to play Matchday 12.

Ronaldo is set to return to action with Al Nassr on January 2, ushering in the 2026 portion of the campaign. The Saudi side will visit Al Ahli at King Abdullah Sports City, with the SPL firmly established as the club’s primary objective heading into the new year.

Al Nassr fall short of Al Hilal record

Al Nassr’s 10-match winning streak to open the season placed Ronaldo’s side in the history books and put them within reach of one of Al Hilal’s most dominant league records. That run came to a halt on Tuesday, leaving the mark intact for the foreseeable future.

Al Hilal hold the SPL record for most consecutive league victories with 24 straight wins, a feat achieved during the 2023-24 season. Al Nassr reached 10, and with the league stretching to Matchday 34, the record is likely to remain untouched until at least next season.

