As Real Madrid navigate a season of high expectations and no room for error, Carlo Ancelotti faces the complex challenge of managing Kylian Mbappe’s game time during a demanding stretch of seven games in 22 days.

While Madrid’s season could span up to 72 matches, this period before the October international break is critical; they face La Liga and Champions League fixtures with little time for recovery.

Since his much-anticipated arrival at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has been a focal point of discussion. Fans and pundits alike were eager to see how the Frenchman would integrate into Madrid’s already star-studded attack.

His early performances sparked debate; especially concerning how he and Vinicius, both of whom favor playing on the left, would coexist in the same lineup.

The Frenchman went goalless in his first three La Liga matches; prompting some concerns about the chemistry between him and Vinicius.

However, his two-goal performance against Real Betis before the international break helped alleviate some of that pressure, showcasing the potential of Madrid’s revamped attack. According to Ancelotti, the second-half performance in that game was a blueprint for how the team should operate moving forward.

Seven games in 22 days

After the international break, Real Madrid return to action with an intense schedule, beginning with an away game at Real Sociedad this weekend.

Following that, they will embark on their Champions League title defense with a home match against Stuttgart before diving back into domestic league play. Los Blancos will face Espanyol, Alaves, and Atletico Madrid, along with a Champions League trip to Lille and finally a match against Villarreal.

With so many matches in such a short span, Madrid must carefully manage their squad’s physical and mental exertion; especially that of Kylian Mbappe. The club is thus working on a plan to optimize his playing time while keeping him fresh for the more crucial fixtures.

According to reports from Diario AS, Kylian Mbappe is keen to participate in all seven games, as he seeks to improve his start at the club and make a greater impact.

Ancelotti, however, recognizes the importance of keeping the star forward fit for the long haul.

The current plan involves Mbappe starting in five of the seven matches while rotating him for the matches against Espanyol and Alaves.

In those games, the 25-year-old will likely be on the bench, allowing him some much-needed rest without being absent from the squad.

Ancelotti will rely on his team’s depth during these rotation-heavy matches, especially against the likes of Espanyol and Alaves, where points are still critical; but the physical toll on the key players can be minimized.

This will allow Mbappe to stay fresh for the high-stakes games against Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid; as well as the Champions League clashes with Stuttgart and Lille.

Madrid’s survival plan

Mbappe’s determination to play as much as possible stems from his desire to prove himself at his new club.

After a somewhat mixed start to life in Madrid, he is looking to improve his goal tally and show the kind of form that made him one of the world’s most coveted players.

With so many important matches coming up, the French forward will have plenty of opportunities to do just that.

At the same time, Real Madrid as a club is facing a monumental challenge. Their packed schedule leaves little margin for error, and the pressure to win every match is immense. The team is holding on tightly, preparing for what Ancelotti described as a critical period where “Madrid is relying on its fangs to survive this challenge.”

Rotations will play a vital role in this survival plan, but Madrid’s reliance on stars like Mbappe and Vinicius will be unavoidable.

The club cannot afford to rest their key players too often, as every point and every victory will be essential in both the La Liga and Champions League campaigns.

