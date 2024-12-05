Paris Saint-Germain has entered a transitional phase, with the exits of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe casting a long shadow over the club’s current struggles. Their recent 1-1 draw against Nantes in Ligue 1 and a tough loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League have prompted questions about the direction of the club under coach Luis Enrique. Former PSG striker Nicolas Anelka has weighed in, offering a blunt assessment of the team’s situation and the media’s role in shaping the narrative.

Speaking on RMC Sport, Anelka directly addressed the media’s critique of PSG’s superstars over the years. He claimed that with the high-profile players gone, the media’s interest in the club has waned. “You have criticized PSG’s stars, but now they are gone, there are no TV rights, and it doesn’t interest anyone anymore,” he said, pointing to a broader decline in the allure of PSG’s brand without its marquee players.

The 45-year-old also highlighted the persistent issue that remains unchanged despite the departure of the popular ‘MSN’ trio: PSG’s struggles in Europe. “Nothing has really changed. You have dominance in Ligue 1, and then they struggle against teams with quality in the Champions League,” he remarked. Despite the criticism, Anelka urged patience, noting that PSG is still competing for a spot in the knockout stages. “In the Champions League, they are not yet eliminated. Anything can happen in three matches.”

Luis Enrique’s controversial choices

PSG’s struggles this season have also put coach Luis Enrique under the microscope. His tactical decisions have raised eyebrows, particularly in high-stakes matches. In the recent loss to Bayern Munich, Enrique opted for Russian goalkeeper Matvei Safonov over regular starter Gianluigi Donnarumma, a decision that backfired when Safonov made a critical error. Against Nantes, Enrique benched Ousmane Dembele, further fueling questions about his lineup choices.

Even key players like Fabian Ruiz and Presnel Kimpembe appear to be at odds with Enrique’s tactics. Ruiz, who had a standout performance at the Euros with Spain, struggled last weekend and reportedly feels disconnected from the Spaniard’s approach. Similarly, Kimpembe, who has long been a symbol of the Parisians’ fighting spirit, has yet to return fully to action, adding to the team’s uncertainty.

Parallel with Mbappe’s Real Madrid struggles

Anelka also drew parallels between his own tumultuous experience at Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe’s current situation. Reflecting on his time in Madrid, Anelka said, “When I see Mbappe and what he is going through, I see myself from 25 years ago. A team was already in place, and I didn’t really have a place. Kylian has a different character; he can accept being patient.”

Mbappe’s move to Madrid was highly anticipated, yet his adaptation has been challenging. Like Anelka, he faces a team that has already established itself, and the adjustment period is proving more difficult than expected.