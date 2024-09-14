Fans of Ted Lasso, the heartwarming Apple TV+ series, may have something to cheer about.

After an emotional Season 3 finale, speculation surrounding the possibility of a fourth season has been rampant.

Recently, there have been reports that Warner Bros. Television is taking concrete steps to revive the series, which has brought joy to millions since its debut during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

While no official confirmation has been made, key cast members, including Hannah Waddingham, have expressed their willingness to return if the show proceeds.

The excitement began when multiple outlets reported that Warner Bros.

Television had picked up the contract options for three of the show’s beloved stars: Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift.

These actors have portrayed some of the most iconic characters on Ted Lasso; Waddingham as AFC Richmond’s owner Rebecca Welton, Goldstein as the fiery assistant coach Roy Kent, and Swift as the mild-mannered director, Leslie Higgins.

As per a previous report, Warner Bros. is in the process of securing key actors for what could be a potential fourth season.

This news has given fans hope, although the series had left the fate of many characters hanging. With the actors on board, many believe it’s only a matter of time before the hit show returns to the small screen.

Hannah Waddingham: “I’m in, if Jason is in”

While fans are eager for more Ted Lasso, one of the show’s biggest stars, Hannah Waddingham, has revealed that there’s no script yet for a new season.

Nevertheless, the Emmy-winning actress has expressed her readiness to return as the fearless and compassionate Rebecca Welton, assuming that the show’s creator and star, Jason Sudeikis, is also prepared to do so.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Waddingham expressed her love for the show and her willingness to return. “I would always play her, even if she had a walking frame, so I’m the wrong person to ask.

I’m in, I’m there. They are some of the greatest loves of my life, that cast. And the writers are so magnificent, you’d be stupid not to, you know? So, yeah, I’m totally there.”

No script for Ted Lasso season 4

Her enthusiasm is contagious, but she also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the future of Ted Lasso. “Are we going to be there? I don’t know”. When asked if there was a script in place for Season 4, she replied candidly, “Of course there’s no script!”

Decision ultimately lies with Jason Sudeikis

The fate of Ted Lasso seems to rest squarely on the shoulders of Jason Sudeikis; he is the show’s star, head writer, and co-creator.

The rest of the cast is clearly excited at the prospect of returning. However, Sudeikis, who plays the titular role of Ted, has yet to make a decision about the show’s future. This uncertainty concerns not only the creative aspects of the series but also the personal commitments involved.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence recently shared insight into the situation during an earlier interview with Collider; explaining how much of the decision depends on Sudeikis.

“Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it. Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It’s a big deal,” Lawrence said.

He also sympathized with fans who are eager for the show to continue, stating, “As a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

