This summer, Paris Saint-Germain embarked on a new chapter, ushering in an era without their iconic forward, Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar, who was the face of PSG for seven years, made a high-profile move to Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer. A dramatic rift between Mbappe and PSG overshadowed his substantial contributions to the club and ultimately led to his departure. It has now culminated in a court battle over unpaid bonuses and salaries.

The Frenchman’s final season at PSG was tumultuous, with tensions between the player and the club becoming increasingly apparent. Despite his status as one of the world’s best players, the relationship between the two deteriorated significantly regarding contract renewal negotiations and disagreements regarding the club’s direction. These issues ultimately led to his decision to leave the Red and Blues for Los Blancos.

The friction did not stop there. Reports emerged that Mbappe is currently in a dispute with PSG and their owners, Qatar Sports Investments, over unpaid sums totaling $61 million. These include the final third of a signing bonus, wages for the last three months of his contract, and an “ethics bonus” that the player believes he is entitled to. This dispute has escalated to the point where Mbappe has taken formal steps to resolve the matter legally.

Legal proceedings and upcoming hearing between Mbappe and PSG

On September 11, Mbappe will appear before the legal committee of the Ligue de Football Professionnel to address these claims. This hearing will be critical in determining whether he will receive the $61 million he believes he deserves. L’Equipe says that this legal confrontation could further strain the already fraught relationship between the superstar and his former club.

Fayza Lamari, Mbappe’s mother and agent, has played a pivotal role in this dispute. The Mbappe cohort threatens legal action against PSG if the club does not settle the unpaid amounts. She confirmed that her son’s legal team would take the matter to court if necessary.

“If we have no other choice, yes, of course. Now, I really hope that the contract we signed two years ago is respected,” she said in July.

Verbal agreement gone wrong

Central to this dispute is a reported verbal agreement between PSG’s CEO, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and Mbappe. Allegedly, Mbappe agreed to forgo some of his wages. In exchange, he could leave PSG on a free transfer without facing retribution. However, as the situation escalated, it became clear that this agreement was not being honored. That led to the current legal standoff.

Mbappe’s mother expressed her disappointment over the breakdown of what was once a strong relationship between her son and the club’s president. “In reality, no one can say what happened, neither me nor the PSG representatives, because for two years Kylian and the president have always met alone, except once,” she noted. The lack of clarity and communication has only fueled the ongoing dispute.

