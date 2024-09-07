Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly considering a move to Saudi Arabia after his current spell with Real Madrid comes to an end.

Although Ancelotti’s contract with Real Madrid runs until 2026, reports suggest that the Saudi Pro League has presented him with a lucrative offer; reflecting the league’s growing ambition to attract top footballing talent and thus add legitimacy to their project.

According to Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez, the offer from Saudi Arabia remains on the table. This allows Ancelotti to decide when he will make the transition.

In anticipation of Ancelotti‘s potential move to Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid are already laying the groundwork for his succession.

The club has identified Bayer Leverkusen‘s head coach, Xabi Alonso, as the ideal candidate to take over. Alonso, a former Los Blancos midfielder, has been making waves on the European scene, leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever German championship.

The Spaniard’s performance in the Bundesliga has not gone unnoticed; with several top European clubs, including Liverpool and Bayern, expressing interest in securing his services last summer.

Despite these offers, Alonso chose to stay at Leverkusen, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in coaching. Real Madrid’s management now reportedly views him as the perfect long-term successor to Ancelotti.

Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a major player in the global soccer market, with the Saudi Pro League investing heavily in attracting top talent.

In recent years, the league has brought in global stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema; aiming to elevate their profile on the international stage. The potential addition of Ancelotti to the Saudi Pro League would further enhance its credibility and competitiveness.

Ancelotti has expressed his desire to finish his club career at Real Madrid, with there having been speculations about him taking on a national team role in the future.

The Brazil national team has been linked with the experienced boss; thus, his potential departure from Real Madrid could open up new opportunities in international soccer. However, Saudi Arabia’s offer may provide the final push for the Italian coach to explore a new culture.

Xabi Alonso: Successor in waiting?

While the 65-year-old departure from Madrid is not imminent, the club has already made it clear that Xabi Alonso is their preferred choice for the future.

Alonso, 42, has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young coaches in Europe. His time in Germany has been marked by tactical innovation and strong leadership; guiding the club to a successful 2023-24 season.

Madrid’s interest in Alonso stems from his deep connection to the club; having played as a key midfielder during his career with Los Blancos.

The club’s management believes that Alonso’s understanding of Real Madrid’s culture and his tactical acumen make him the ideal candidate.

As Alonso continues to develop as a coach, Real Madrid will closely monitor his progress, ensuring that the transition is seamless when the time comes.

