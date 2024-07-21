Carlo Ancelotti is taking on the challenge of integrating Kylian Mbappe into Real Madrid’s already star-studded squad for the upcoming season.

Mbappe, who arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain at the start of June, was formally presented as a Real Madrid player; much to the delight of 80,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite his high-profile arrival, Mbappe will not join the team on their preseason tour of the United States, as he is on a post-Euro 2024 holiday.

Ancelotti, however, is undeterred by this and is focused on ensuring that Mbappe hits the ground running when he returns.

The Italian has expressed his commitment to finding a suitable place for Mbappe within Real Madrid’s formidable attack, which already includes talents like Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham.

“We’ll put him somewhere, I’ll find him a place. “It is my responsibility to find a place for Mbappe”, Ancelotti confidently stated at the Giffoni Film Festival.

Bellingham, last season’s breakout star, played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s treble-winning campaign. Ancelotti praised the English midfielder’s rise, attributing his success to genetics and hard work. This season, the challenge lies in how Ancelotti will integrate Mbappe into a system that has already proven successful.

Real Madrid’s tactical setup

The potential lineup for the 2024-25 season suggests that Thibaut Courtois will remain the first-choice goalkeeper; backed by a defense featuring Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as the central pairing. Dani Carvajal will likely continue his role on the right. Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy will hold the left-back position until Alphonso Davies potentially joins next summer.

The midfield will need adjustments following Toni Kroos’s retirement. Jude Bellingham is likely to drop deeper, accompanied by Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Ancelotti has a wealth of options for depth, including Tchouameni and Ceballos.

Where does Mbappe fit at Madrid?

Ancelotti’s most intriguing task will be configuring the attack. With the addition of Mbappe, Real Madrid might adopt a fluid front three, featuring Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior. This setup could either involve a traditional center forward with two wingers or two strikers with one player operating just behind.

Mbappe’s versatility allows for various tactical options. Ancelotti could deploy him as a central striker or on the wing, depending on the opposition and game situation.

The presence of Mbappe provides Real Madrid with the flexibility to switch formations and styles seamlessly.

Despite not paying a transfer fee for Mbappe, Real Madrid’s financial situation requires careful management.

To accommodate new signings, including the highly anticipated arrival of Endrick, the club may need to offload some players. Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez have crafted a meticulously planned squad over recent years, but the ongoing financial constraints necessitate prudent decisions.

Los Blancos’ preseason tour in the United States includes a high-profile El Clasico against Barcelona. This match will provide Ancelotti an early opportunity to experiment with his lineup and gauge the integration of new players like Mbappe and Endrick.

