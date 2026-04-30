Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead curious stat about off-ball movement with Kylian Mbappé not too far behind

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have broken almost every record there is. However, there is no denying they are in the final stages of their careers. Their performances may still be strong, but age has forced them to do even less than before. This puts them as leaders in this new statistic. Curiously, Kylian Mbappé isn’t too far behind.

This stat was compiled by the CIES Football Observatory, which analyzed the distances covered by players across 46 major competitions around the world. The study can be summed up simply as ranking the shortest distances covered without the ball by each player relative to the average of their teammates.

In short, it could be described as the players who run the least when they do not have the ball compared to their teammates. Messi leads the list with a mark of x.070 at Inter Miami, with Ronaldo right behind him at x0.74 with Al-Nassr. While this has nothing to do with the impact these players have on their teams, it is certainly an interesting stat.

Mbappé rounds out the top five

Age can be the defining factor in why the two best players of the last decade run much less than their teammates, even if they were never asked to do that job. What is interesting is that Mbappé also appears high in the ranking.

Mbappé had a good season individually but with no trophies (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The podium is completed by a 37-year-old striker who had some important moments in his career, Artem Dzyuba, as the Russian is tied with Ronaldo for his stint with Akron Togliatti in his country.

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Mbappé was ranked fifth, tied with Rubin Kazan’s Mirlind Daku and FK Krasnodar’s Jhon Córdoba, while Independiente Rivadavia’s Sebastián Villa was fourth with x0.76. Real Madrid did not have a very good season, even with many goals from the French star, who had a coefficient of x0.77.

Victor Osimhen in the top 10

The list includes three more well-known names in the top 10 of this unusual system. Al-Ettifaq FC’s Moussa Dembélé was eighth with x0.78, and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen was ninth, tied with Fiorentina’s Moise Kean at x0.79.